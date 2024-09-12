Dembare off to Francistown

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Dynamos, are considering setting up a temporary camp in Botswana for the next 10 days as they prepare for their crucial second-round encounters against Orapa United. With just 180 minutes separating them from the group stages of the competition, the Glamour Boys left Harare yesterday by road and spent the night in Bulawayo. They are expected to cross into Botswana today through the Plumtree border.Dynamos will face Orapa United in the first leg this Sunday at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, with the return leg set to take place at the same venue a week later. Despite playing both matches in Botswana, Dynamos will be the "home" team for the second leg, an unusual situation.Dynamos chairman, Moses Maunganidze, said the team is still weighing the options of either staying in Botswana between the two legs or returning to camp in Bulawayo.“The team will reach Francistown Friday morning and have an afternoon training session. On Saturday, they will have a feel of the match venue before the Sunday match. Depending on the conditions in Francistown, we will decide whether to remain there or return to Bulawayo,” said Maunganidze.Vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai, who was on national duty with the Warriors in Uganda, did not travel with the team but is expected to join them in Botswana once he returns.Dynamos chose to travel by road for the 630km journey, preferring this option over air travel to manage resources efficiently."We opted to travel by road after careful consideration. The distance to Francistown is comparable to traveling to Hwange, which is even farther. This decision allows us to channel resources toward more motivational factors for the team,” Maunganidze explained.Dynamos reached the second round after narrowly defeating ZESCO United of Zambia 1-0 on aggregate, while Orapa United progressed with a 3-1 win over Seychelles' Foresters FC. The winner of the two-legged tie between Dynamos and Orapa will advance to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.“The team understands the significance of advancing past Orapa United. The players have promised to fight for their careers, the badge, and the fans. Reaching the group stage could be a major breakthrough for many of them,” Maunganidze added.Orapa United is mobilizing support, with three busloads of fans set to travel from their diamond mining town, 240km west of Francistown. Dynamos are also rallying their supporters through various chapters, ensuring they have backing in Botswana."We are coordinating with fans in Gaborone and Francistown, and we expect strong support in both legs. We previously advertised on local radio stations when we played ZESCO United, and we will do the same this time to boost awareness for our ‘home' match,” said Maunganidze.