Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo man reports lawyer to Law Society of Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
A Bulawayo resident has lodged a formal complaint alleging severe misconduct and unethical behavior within the legal system, specifically targeting a local lawyer accused of disrupting legal proceedings.

Godfrey Ngaite, previously employed as a Deli Field Manager at TM Supermarket Pvt (Ltd) based at Hyper Supermarket, claims his dismissal was based on falsified documents with inconsistent dates. Ngaite contends that these documents were used unlawfully to terminate his employment.

On September 2, Ngaite submitted a detailed complaint to the Law Society of Zimbabwe, the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe, the Secretary of the Judicial Commission of Zimbabwe, and the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe. In his complaint, Ngaite accuses a lawyer of interfering with the proper handling of his case.

Ngaite's letter states, "It is evident that fair justice should be accessible to all parties, regardless of their financial situation. It has come to my attention that TM PicknPay has leveraged its financial resources to obstruct justice, extending the legal battle until I am exhausted. Moreover, the company improperly allowed Mr. Patrick Ndlovu of the Commercial Workers Union of Zimbabwe (CWUZ), who lacks the jurisdiction to represent management employees under the NECCSZ Code of Conduct and the National Code of Conduct (S.I. 15 of 2006), to act in this matter."

He also claims that he was barred from attending court proceedings until the matter was resolved. Ngaite further alleges that due to the company's financial influence, the Ministry of Labour allowed parties without proper jurisdiction to hear the case without issuing a ruling.

"Ndlovu informed me that I could not attend court proceedings until the case was concluded. Despite obtaining a condonation as advised by the labour officer, I was told that the initial and second hearings were treated as the first, creating significant confusion," Ngaite's complaint reads.

Faced with financial constraints, Ngaite took out a loan to hire legal representation. He engaged Costar Dube from Dube and Associates Legal Practitioners, who, according to Ngaite, discouraged him from pursuing the case after a discussion with another lawyer, despite initially describing the matter as straightforward.

Ngaite's complaint concludes with an appeal for intervention from the Law Society: "I urge the Law Society to address these issues, as they hinder my access to justice and adversely impact the legal system. I call upon the Society to uphold the law and integrity of your organization in serving justice."

The complaint underscores concerns about potential ethical breaches and the misuse of power within the legal system, with Ngaite seeking redress and a fair resolution to his case.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

27 mins ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

28 mins ago | 32 Views

'City of Harare now a crime scene'

30 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa govt orders contractor to redo road

30 mins ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF to decide on extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028

32 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to increase number of nursing graduates

32 mins ago | 6 Views

Matinyarare invited to present scientific' evidence against GMOs

33 mins ago | 25 Views

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe ban ads on prophets

34 mins ago | 15 Views

Juice picked up from Renkini kills toddler

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Miss Universe countdown begins for Bulawayo beauty

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Dembare off to Francistown

37 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for Conference

37 mins ago | 11 Views

Econet gives away 8 new houses in promotion

38 mins ago | 25 Views

Harare - Chitungwiza railway line latest

38 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe economic saboteurs go after Finance ministry?

39 mins ago | 36 Views

Bongani Mafu bags $200,000 from Ngezi Platinum

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Treble boost for Bosso

40 mins ago | 8 Views

Kirsty Coventry's ascendancy to IOC presidency brightens

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Chirewa, Nees in fall out

41 mins ago | 46 Views

Starving Zimbabweans to feed on overpopulating elephants

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Relax security surveillance, Rwodzi tells Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Pravin Gordhan kicks the proverbial bucket

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

John Steenhuisen fires his chief of staff

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

20 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

21 hrs ago | 4189 Views

Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

21 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

21 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa's US$3bn begging bowl still 'empty'

22 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Shock as judges from Matebeleland continue to be overlooked

22 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 682 Views

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

23 hrs ago | 1819 Views

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

12 Sep 2024 at 08:07hrs | 1378 Views

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

12 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1229 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

12 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 554 Views

Mthuli Ncube must explain why some ministries exceeded their approved budgets

12 Sep 2024 at 08:01hrs | 371 Views

Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

12 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 582 Views

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

12 Sep 2024 at 07:23hrs | 666 Views

Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

12 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 371 Views

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

12 Sep 2024 at 07:15hrs | 106 Views

Bulawayo malls deserted

12 Sep 2024 at 07:13hrs | 971 Views

Mnangagwa, snubbed Mzilikazi day, headlines Munhumutapa day?

12 Sep 2024 at 07:11hrs | 657 Views

'Zimbabwe still Mpox free'

12 Sep 2024 at 07:08hrs | 106 Views

Selmor now on Tuku gig line-up

12 Sep 2024 at 07:04hrs | 200 Views

Robbers in dramatic school heist

12 Sep 2024 at 07:01hrs | 1090 Views

Charles Prince Airport set for upgrade

12 Sep 2024 at 07:00hrs | 275 Views

Molefe exposes Transnet's CEO

12 Sep 2024 at 06:58hrs | 274 Views

Missing Chegutu women found dead

12 Sep 2024 at 00:01hrs | 1128 Views

17-year-old arrested in 800kg copper theft

11 Sep 2024 at 20:18hrs | 670 Views

The MK Party and the contestation of history

11 Sep 2024 at 20:11hrs | 396 Views