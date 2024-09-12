Miss Universe countdown begins for Bulawayo beauty

News / National

The countdown has begun for Sakhile Dube from Bulawayo, who will represent Zimbabwe at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.At 27 years old, Dube clinched the Miss Universe Zimbabwe title after competing against 17 other contestants in Harare in May. This victory follows her earlier successes, including winning Miss Earth Zimbabwe in 2022 and Miss Supranational Africa in 2023. Dube is currently pursuing a degree in Fashion Designing and Styling at the Milan School of Fashion in Italy.The Miss Universe finals are scheduled for November 14 and 16 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The event will showcase a new show format, with preliminary and national costume competitions taking place on November 14, followed by the final competition on November 16.This year's pageant will see the return of countries like Belize, Botswana, China, Cuba, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, and Samoa. Notably, Iran will participate for the first time under the title Miss Universe Persia.Dube captivated both audiences and judges with her beauty and her advocacy for orphans. She founded the Zibusiso Foundation in 2021 to support orphaned and vulnerable children in Zimbabwe through mentorship programs, vocational training, and sustainable income-generating projects. Her own experiences as an orphan have fueled her commitment to this cause. Dube is an alumna of Sizane High School in Pelandaba, Bulawayo.Her win at the Zimbabwe pageant came with significant rewards, including a Mercedes Benz C200 2020 model from Style by Minnie and a cash prize of US$10,000. Dube plans to use her portion of the prize money to further the work of the Zibusiso Foundation, aiming to enhance educational support for orphaned children.Upon her crowning, Dube expressed her joy and gratitude: "Winning this pageant is a dream come true. I am excited to share the prize money with my princesses and to use my share to fund the Zibusiso Foundation, which empowers and mentors orphaned children through educational support."