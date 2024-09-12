Juice picked up from Renkini kills toddler

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tragedy struck the Makokoba family in Bulawayo on Tuesday when three-year-old Avuyile Mpengesi suddenly fell ill and died after drinking a beverage given to him by his grandfather, Shepherd Mhlanga.Mhlanga, a vendor at the Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus, had brought the drink home and handed it to Avuyile, who took a few sips before passing it to his 10-year-old sister. The girl immediately spat out the drink, complaining that it was bitter.The joyful atmosphere in the family home quickly turned to panic as Avuyile began writhing in pain and then vomited. Despite efforts by his grandmother, Jennifer Nxumalo, to administer milk in hopes of alleviating the child's distress, Avuyile fell unconscious in her arms.The 10-year-old also began to feel dizzy, prompting a call for an ambulance. The medical team confirmed that Avuyile had died and transported the older sibling to Mpilo Central Hospital, where she is now recovering.The family reported the incident to Mzilikazi Police Station, and Avuyile's body was taken to a mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The family is left grappling with grief and seeking answers.Jennifer Nxumalo, speaking through tears, recounted the events: "Mhlanga brought the drink from Renkini and gave it to Avuyile and his sister. After a few sips, Avuyile handed it to his sister, who immediately spat it out, saying it was bitter. Avuyile then collapsed, writhing on the floor before losing consciousness. His sister also began to vomit and feel dizzy. The ambulance pronounced him dead."Jennifer added that Mhlanga claimed he had picked up the drink at Renkini Bus Terminus. Mathuba Nxumalo, Avuyile's mother, expressed her deep sorrow: "My father loved my son deeply. He was a bright and adventurous boy who I had hoped would grow into a man. Now, we are left to cope with this unimaginable loss."Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube urged the public to avoid consuming food or drink found on the ground to prevent such tragedies.Attempts to reach Mhlanga for comment were unsuccessful. "He left early this morning, and we have been unable to contact him as he does not have a cell phone," said Jennifer.The family is preparing to lay Avuyile to rest today as they continue to mourn and search for answers.