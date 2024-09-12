Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe ban ads on prophets

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has issued a new directive banning the broadcast of advertisements for prophets, traditional healers, and traditional herbs or medicines that lack verification.In a letter sent to the chief executives of major broadcasters, including the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, ZiFM, Star FM, and various community radio stations, BAZ underscored the need for broadcasters to shield consumers from misleading information.This directive aligns with Section 23 (a) & (b) of the Broadcasting Services (Code of Conduct for Broadcasters) Regulations, 2023, and Section 27(4)(e) of the Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) Regulations, 2004.The ban is intended to curb the spread of unverified claims through advertisements by churches and traditional healers. However, BAZ specified that this directive does not cover discussions or debates on these subjects, provided they do not include advertising content.