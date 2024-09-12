Matinyarare invited to present scientific' evidence against GMOs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean millers have invited activist Rutendo Matinyarare to present scientific evidence supporting his allegations that some of their products contain agents that could cause cancer and HIV.The meeting, scheduled for September 17 in Harare, follows months of controversy and recent court rulings against Matinyarare. Last year, Matinyarare made bold claims on social media, accusing local millers of distributing products that contributed to various health issues. These claims were dismissed by courts in South Africa and Zimbabwe, which have also ordered him to remove the posts—a directive he has yet to comply with.In a letter obtained by NewZimbabwe.com, Moses Maunganidze, secretary of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), addressed Matinyarare, emphasizing the significance of his allegations for national public health."Your claims are of critical importance to public health," Maunganidze wrote. "We invite you to present your scientific evidence at this meeting. This will allow our members to review and assess your claims thoroughly, ensuring that consumers are fully informed."Matinyarare's legal battles also include a case in South Africa filed by Innscor, a company he accused of introducing Genetically Modified Organisms into the market.