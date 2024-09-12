Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe reveals plans to increase number of nursing graduates

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has announced an ambitious plan to more than double the number of nursing graduates by 2030 in response to the ongoing brain drain impacting health services.

Since 2019, over 5,000 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, have emigrated to the UK, with many more seeking opportunities in the US, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand due to better working conditions and higher pay. Locally, health professionals earn an average of US$255 per month, while those in the UK can make up to US$2,500.

Attempts to deter healthcare workers from leaving by imposing high fees for necessary documentation have proven ineffective. Promises to address these issues with the United Nations (UN) have yet to materialize.

At a recent post-cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere revealed that the government has approved a six-year plan proposed by Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Amon Murwira. This plan, known as the Health Workforce Strategy 2023-2030, aims to address the sector's challenges and support Zimbabwe's goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Muswere outlined the strategy's five key areas: Education, Training and Development; Deployment, Utilisation and Governance; Retention and Migration Management; Monitoring and Evaluation; ICT and Research; and Planning and Financing.

The strategy's Education, Training and Development pillar focuses on aligning training programs with sector needs, increasing annual training outputs from 3,334 in 2022 to at least 7,000 by 2030, integrating community health workers into the main workforce, and expanding training infrastructure.

Under the Retention and Migration Management pillar, the goal is to optimize remuneration to reduce the attrition rate by 2030.

Zimbabwe's health sector, long plagued by mismanagement and economic decline, faces severe shortages. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Zimbabwe is on the red list of countries experiencing critical health service deficits.


Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

27 mins ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

28 mins ago | 32 Views

'City of Harare now a crime scene'

30 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa govt orders contractor to redo road

30 mins ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF to decide on extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028

32 mins ago | 27 Views

Matinyarare invited to present scientific' evidence against GMOs

33 mins ago | 25 Views

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe ban ads on prophets

34 mins ago | 15 Views

Juice picked up from Renkini kills toddler

35 mins ago | 28 Views

Miss Universe countdown begins for Bulawayo beauty

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo man reports lawyer to Law Society of Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | 43 Views

Dembare off to Francistown

37 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for Conference

37 mins ago | 11 Views

Econet gives away 8 new houses in promotion

38 mins ago | 25 Views

Harare - Chitungwiza railway line latest

38 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe economic saboteurs go after Finance ministry?

39 mins ago | 36 Views

Bongani Mafu bags $200,000 from Ngezi Platinum

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Treble boost for Bosso

40 mins ago | 8 Views

Kirsty Coventry's ascendancy to IOC presidency brightens

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Chirewa, Nees in fall out

41 mins ago | 46 Views

Starving Zimbabweans to feed on overpopulating elephants

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Relax security surveillance, Rwodzi tells Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Pravin Gordhan kicks the proverbial bucket

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

John Steenhuisen fires his chief of staff

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

20 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

21 hrs ago | 4189 Views

Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

21 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

21 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa's US$3bn begging bowl still 'empty'

22 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Shock as judges from Matebeleland continue to be overlooked

22 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 682 Views

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

23 hrs ago | 1819 Views

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

12 Sep 2024 at 08:07hrs | 1378 Views

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

12 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1229 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

12 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 554 Views

Mthuli Ncube must explain why some ministries exceeded their approved budgets

12 Sep 2024 at 08:01hrs | 371 Views

Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

12 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 582 Views

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

12 Sep 2024 at 07:23hrs | 666 Views

Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

12 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 371 Views

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

12 Sep 2024 at 07:15hrs | 106 Views

Bulawayo malls deserted

12 Sep 2024 at 07:13hrs | 971 Views

Mnangagwa, snubbed Mzilikazi day, headlines Munhumutapa day?

12 Sep 2024 at 07:11hrs | 657 Views

'Zimbabwe still Mpox free'

12 Sep 2024 at 07:08hrs | 106 Views

Selmor now on Tuku gig line-up

12 Sep 2024 at 07:04hrs | 200 Views

Robbers in dramatic school heist

12 Sep 2024 at 07:01hrs | 1090 Views

Charles Prince Airport set for upgrade

12 Sep 2024 at 07:00hrs | 275 Views

Molefe exposes Transnet's CEO

12 Sep 2024 at 06:58hrs | 274 Views

Missing Chegutu women found dead

12 Sep 2024 at 00:01hrs | 1128 Views

17-year-old arrested in 800kg copper theft

11 Sep 2024 at 20:18hrs | 670 Views

The MK Party and the contestation of history

11 Sep 2024 at 20:11hrs | 396 Views