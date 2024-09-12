Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF to decide on extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
The question of whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa will extend his tenure beyond his second and final term will be determined by Zanu-PF members, not external parties, according to the ruling party's spokesperson.

Mnangagwa's current term is set to end in 2028. However, there are factions within Zanu-PF advocating for an extension, with the slogan "2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo" gaining traction at party events.

Despite this, Mnangagwa has affirmed his commitment to adhering to the Constitution and stepping down when his final term concludes.

At a press briefing at the party headquarters in Harare on Thursday, Zanu-PF Information Secretary Christopher Mutsvangwa emphasized that any decision regarding an extension of Mnangagwa's presidency will be made by Zanu-PF members, not "outsiders."

"The President is committed to upholding Zimbabwe's Constitution and has stated that he will not seek a third term," Mutsvangwa said. "The decision about leadership after 2028 will be made within Zanu-PF and not influenced by external forces. The upcoming Congress will determine the party's direction."

Mutsvangwa also addressed speculation about potential successors, noting that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is a leading candidate. However, he dismissed reports of factionalism within the party.

Mnangagwa, who is 81, is supported by loyalists who argue that he should remain in office to complete his Vision 2030 Blueprint and other projects.


Source - NewZimbabwe

