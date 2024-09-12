Mnangagwa govt orders contractor to redo road

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has condemned the substandard rehabilitation of Lorraine Drive in Harare and has directed the contractor, Fossil Contracting, to redo the project.In a statement released on Wednesday, Fossil Contracting confirmed that reconstruction will begin on Monday, September 16, 2024, and is expected to be completed by December 2024."This is to inform the public and stakeholders that Fossil Contracting will recommence work on Lorraine Drive from September 16, 2024, to December 2024 as per our contract with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. We apologize for any inconvenience caused during the initial phase of construction," the statement read.Joy Makumbe, Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development, explained that the directive followed concerns over the quality of materials used in the initial works."Fossil Contracting will begin the reconstruction process on September 16, 2024," Makumbe said.The Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) has called on contractors to prioritize quality and ensure that infrastructure projects are durable and meet residents' needs."Contractors must avoid cutting corners," urged ZNOART Chairperson Shalvar Chikomba. "Residents deserve roads that are built to last. It is crucial that contractors deliver high-quality work that benefits the community not just temporarily, but for years to come."Residents have welcomed the government's prompt action to ensure that the road rehabilitation meets the required standards.