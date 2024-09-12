Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa govt orders contractor to redo road

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The government has condemned the substandard rehabilitation of Lorraine Drive in Harare and has directed the contractor, Fossil Contracting, to redo the project.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Fossil Contracting confirmed that reconstruction will begin on Monday, September 16, 2024, and is expected to be completed by December 2024.

"This is to inform the public and stakeholders that Fossil Contracting will recommence work on Lorraine Drive from September 16, 2024, to December 2024 as per our contract with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. We apologize for any inconvenience caused during the initial phase of construction," the statement read.

Joy Makumbe, Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development, explained that the directive followed concerns over the quality of materials used in the initial works.

"Fossil Contracting will begin the reconstruction process on September 16, 2024," Makumbe said.

The Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) has called on contractors to prioritize quality and ensure that infrastructure projects are durable and meet residents' needs.

"Contractors must avoid cutting corners," urged ZNOART Chairperson Shalvar Chikomba. "Residents deserve roads that are built to last. It is crucial that contractors deliver high-quality work that benefits the community not just temporarily, but for years to come."

Residents have welcomed the government's prompt action to ensure that the road rehabilitation meets the required standards.


Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

28 mins ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

28 mins ago | 34 Views

'City of Harare now a crime scene'

31 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF to decide on extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028

32 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to increase number of nursing graduates

33 mins ago | 6 Views

Matinyarare invited to present scientific' evidence against GMOs

33 mins ago | 26 Views

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe ban ads on prophets

34 mins ago | 16 Views

Juice picked up from Renkini kills toddler

35 mins ago | 29 Views

Miss Universe countdown begins for Bulawayo beauty

36 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo man reports lawyer to Law Society of Zimbabwe

37 mins ago | 44 Views

Dembare off to Francistown

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for Conference

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Econet gives away 8 new houses in promotion

39 mins ago | 25 Views

Harare - Chitungwiza railway line latest

39 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe economic saboteurs go after Finance ministry?

39 mins ago | 36 Views

Bongani Mafu bags $200,000 from Ngezi Platinum

40 mins ago | 29 Views

Treble boost for Bosso

40 mins ago | 8 Views

Kirsty Coventry's ascendancy to IOC presidency brightens

41 mins ago | 23 Views

Chirewa, Nees in fall out

41 mins ago | 46 Views

Starving Zimbabweans to feed on overpopulating elephants

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Relax security surveillance, Rwodzi tells Kazembe

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Pravin Gordhan kicks the proverbial bucket

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

John Steenhuisen fires his chief of staff

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

20 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

21 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

21 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

21 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa's US$3bn begging bowl still 'empty'

22 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Shock as judges from Matebeleland continue to be overlooked

22 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 682 Views

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

23 hrs ago | 1820 Views

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

12 Sep 2024 at 08:07hrs | 1378 Views

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

12 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1229 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

12 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 554 Views

Mthuli Ncube must explain why some ministries exceeded their approved budgets

12 Sep 2024 at 08:01hrs | 372 Views

Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

12 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 582 Views

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

12 Sep 2024 at 07:23hrs | 666 Views

Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

12 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 371 Views

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

12 Sep 2024 at 07:15hrs | 106 Views

Bulawayo malls deserted

12 Sep 2024 at 07:13hrs | 971 Views

Mnangagwa, snubbed Mzilikazi day, headlines Munhumutapa day?

12 Sep 2024 at 07:11hrs | 657 Views

'Zimbabwe still Mpox free'

12 Sep 2024 at 07:08hrs | 106 Views

Selmor now on Tuku gig line-up

12 Sep 2024 at 07:04hrs | 200 Views

Robbers in dramatic school heist

12 Sep 2024 at 07:01hrs | 1090 Views

Charles Prince Airport set for upgrade

12 Sep 2024 at 07:00hrs | 275 Views

Molefe exposes Transnet's CEO

12 Sep 2024 at 06:58hrs | 274 Views

Missing Chegutu women found dead

12 Sep 2024 at 00:01hrs | 1128 Views

17-year-old arrested in 800kg copper theft

11 Sep 2024 at 20:18hrs | 670 Views

The MK Party and the contestation of history

11 Sep 2024 at 20:11hrs | 396 Views