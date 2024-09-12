'City of Harare now a crime scene'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ongoing commission of inquiry into Harare City Council has uncovered alarming levels of corruption, with councillors and senior officials allegedly turning the city into a "crime scene."The commission has exposed a network of corruption involving the plundering of city assets, dubious partnerships, and misappropriation of public funds. Public hearings have revealed systematic abuse of power that has severely impacted the city's infrastructure and services.Earlier this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed the commission to investigate Harare City Council and its business units from 2017 to the present. The commission, chaired by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda, has been pivotal in uncovering the extent of the corruption.Precious Shumba, director of Harare Residents Trust, criticized the lack of political will to address the issues plaguing the city. "Top management, councillors, and national government officials are all aware of the extent of the corruption but choose to ignore it. Many thrive in the chaos and want to maintain the status quo," Shumba said.Shumba expressed hope that the commission would hold those implicated accountable. "It's important that the commission gathers all necessary evidence and prosecutes the corrupt officials. Such investigations are vital in a democratic society," he added.Reuben Akili, programmes manager for Combined Harare Residents Association, noted that the scandals at Harare City Council have been ongoing for years. "The issue of land barons has long impacted service delivery. Residents' associations have repeatedly raised these concerns, but it appears the commission, appointed by the President, now has the authority to address these local government issues," Akili said.The commission's public hearings have revealed detailed testimonies of deliberate and orchestrated looting by high-ranking city officials and their associates. Evidence suggests that city assets were systematically stripped and sold off through questionable deals.Eight Harare councillors are currently on trial for allegedly allocating 24 industrial stands to themselves. Additionally, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested four Harare City Council officials in July for allegedly awarding a US$9.2 million streetlights tender to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, without following proper procedures.Testimonies indicate that funds intended for public services and infrastructure development have been diverted into the pockets of corrupt officials, leading to a decline in essential services such as water supply, waste management, and road maintenance, all of which have significantly deteriorated in recent years.