Witch hunters sent to prison

by Simbarashe Sithole
56 mins ago | Views
Four self-proclaimed witch hunters are in trouble after they trespassed into a Plumtree resident's yard and accused his wife of being a witch


Mongameli Ncube (26), Prosper Maphosa (45), Jerome Moyo (34) and Ncube Nkosiyazi appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware who remanded them in custody to September 17.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged on September 19 the quartet jumped the complainant's gate and started shouting "Umthakathi" meaning Witch  charging at the complainant's wife.

They began  spreading  course salt in the yard 

When the complainant tried to ask what the accused were doing they insulted him and he filed a police report.

Source - Byo24News

