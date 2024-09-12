Witch hunters sent to prison

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Four self-proclaimed witch hunters are in trouble after they trespassed into a Plumtree resident's yard and accused his wife of being a witch

Mongameli Ncube (26), Prosper Maphosa (45), Jerome Moyo (34) and Ncube Nkosiyazi appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware who remanded them in custody to September 17.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged on September 19 the quartet jumped the complainant's gate and started shouting "Umthakathi" meaning Witch charging at the complainant's wife.They began spreading course salt in the yardWhen the complainant tried to ask what the accused were doing they insulted him and he filed a police report.