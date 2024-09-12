Latest News Editor's Choice


Onias Ndebele dies

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
Onias Ndebele, the founder of Integrated Digital Security Solutions (IDSS) and a board member of Zimpost, has passed away at the age of 52.

Ndebele played a pivotal role in shaping Zimbabwe's cybersecurity marketing sector. In a statement, IDSS confirmed his death, saying, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our chief executive officer and founder, Onias Ndebele. Recently hospitalised for a heart condition, Onias was 52 years old."

Close friend Charles Mungororo shared his grief with The Herald, saying, "I am deeply saddened and shocked by the death of Onias Ndebele. It was unexpected. At this sad moment, we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Nobuhle, their children, and the rest of the family. His sudden death is a painful reminder of life's unpredictability."

Ndebele was instrumental in establishing IDSS as a key player in the competitive cybersecurity industry, providing internet security solutions and antivirus software to government agencies, businesses, and other institutions. His company was the official Zimbabwean distributor for Cyberoam, a globally recognized provider of internet security solutions.

Ndebele, born on November 25, 1972, in Plumtree, completed his primary and secondary education in Plumtree and Bulawayo, later earning an MBA in 2018. He founded IDSS in 2006 and leaves behind his wife Nobuhle and four children.

A funeral service is scheduled for September 14.

Source - The Herald

