Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

The trial of Peter Dube, a Gweru businessman accused of double murder and two attempted murders, was delayed this week after he displayed erratic behavior in court, raising concerns about his mental state.The trial, set to begin at the Gweru Magistrates Court, failed to proceed after Dube began making incoherent statements, demanding the return of his cars, which he claimed were confiscated by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).Dube, who briefly appeared before High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, shocked the courtroom with unsubstantiated accusations, blaming those present for the downfall of his business. The businessman, once a fugitive, had been on the run for nearly three years following the murders.During his brief court appearance, Dube suddenly stripped half-naked and continued to utter incoherent statements, prompting the judge to abruptly adjourn the session. Prison officers swiftly removed Dube from the courtroom, and Justice Mutevedzi ordered a mental evaluation, remanding him in custody until today (Friday).Dube's lawyer, Constance Madzudzi, was later confronted by an agitated crowd outside the courthouse, accusing her of defending a dangerous man and conspiring with him to fake mental illness in an attempt to avoid trial. She confirmed the altercation and stated, "We are awaiting the results of our client's mental evaluation, which we expect to receive by Friday before the trial can proceed."Dube, a former car dealership owner in Gweru, is accused of shooting four people in 2021, killing two on the spot in a suspected love triangle. Among the victims were his second wife's alleged lover, Shelton Chiduku, and her best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe. Dube also allegedly shot his wife, Nyasha, and her sister, Nyaradzo, both of whom survived the attack.According to the prosecution, on April 22, 2021, Dube became suspicious of his second wife's infidelity after learning that she and Chiduku, along with Mudungwe and Nyaradzo, had traveled to Masvingo without his knowledge. That evening, Dube allegedly armed himself with a pistol and went to his wife's residence in Gweru, where he confronted the group.The court heard that Dube shot Chiduku, who was seated in a car, once in the shoulder, killing him instantly. Mudungwe, who attempted to flee, was also shot and died on the spot. Dube then allegedly went upstairs, where he shot his wife and her sister, both sustaining serious injuries but surviving.After the incident, Dube fled to South Africa before relocating to Eswatini and eventually Ireland, where he was arrested in Dublin for violating immigration laws. Using a fake identity, he claimed to be a Mozambican citizen, but authorities confirmed his Zimbabwean nationality. He was deported to Zimbabwe after being transferred through Mozambique.Dube has denied all charges in his warned and cautioned statement. The court now awaits the results of his mental evaluation before deciding on the next steps in the trial.