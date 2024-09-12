Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
The trial of Peter Dube, a Gweru businessman accused of double murder and two attempted murders, was delayed this week after he displayed erratic behavior in court, raising concerns about his mental state.

The trial, set to begin at the Gweru Magistrates Court, failed to proceed after Dube began making incoherent statements, demanding the return of his cars, which he claimed were confiscated by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

Dube, who briefly appeared before High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi, shocked the courtroom with unsubstantiated accusations, blaming those present for the downfall of his business. The businessman, once a fugitive, had been on the run for nearly three years following the murders.

During his brief court appearance, Dube suddenly stripped half-naked and continued to utter incoherent statements, prompting the judge to abruptly adjourn the session. Prison officers swiftly removed Dube from the courtroom, and Justice Mutevedzi ordered a mental evaluation, remanding him in custody until today (Friday).

Dube's lawyer, Constance Madzudzi, was later confronted by an agitated crowd outside the courthouse, accusing her of defending a dangerous man and conspiring with him to fake mental illness in an attempt to avoid trial. She confirmed the altercation and stated, "We are awaiting the results of our client's mental evaluation, which we expect to receive by Friday before the trial can proceed."

Dube, a former car dealership owner in Gweru, is accused of shooting four people in 2021, killing two on the spot in a suspected love triangle. Among the victims were his second wife's alleged lover, Shelton Chiduku, and her best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe. Dube also allegedly shot his wife, Nyasha, and her sister, Nyaradzo, both of whom survived the attack.

According to the prosecution, on April 22, 2021, Dube became suspicious of his second wife's infidelity after learning that she and Chiduku, along with Mudungwe and Nyaradzo, had traveled to Masvingo without his knowledge. That evening, Dube allegedly armed himself with a pistol and went to his wife's residence in Gweru, where he confronted the group.

The court heard that Dube shot Chiduku, who was seated in a car, once in the shoulder, killing him instantly. Mudungwe, who attempted to flee, was also shot and died on the spot. Dube then allegedly went upstairs, where he shot his wife and her sister, both sustaining serious injuries but surviving.

After the incident, Dube fled to South Africa before relocating to Eswatini and eventually Ireland, where he was arrested in Dublin for violating immigration laws. Using a fake identity, he claimed to be a Mozambican citizen, but authorities confirmed his Zimbabwean nationality. He was deported to Zimbabwe after being transferred through Mozambique.

Dube has denied all charges in his warned and cautioned statement. The court now awaits the results of his mental evaluation before deciding on the next steps in the trial.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Onias Ndebele dies

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

47 mins ago | 55 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

59 mins ago | 120 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

7 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

'City of Harare now a crime scene'

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

Mnangagwa govt orders contractor to redo road

7 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zanu-PF to decide on extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028

7 hrs ago | 480 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to increase number of nursing graduates

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Matinyarare invited to present scientific' evidence against GMOs

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe ban ads on prophets

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Juice picked up from Renkini kills toddler

7 hrs ago | 396 Views

Miss Universe countdown begins for Bulawayo beauty

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Bulawayo man reports lawyer to Law Society of Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Dembare off to Francistown

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for Conference

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Econet gives away 8 new houses in promotion

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Harare - Chitungwiza railway line latest

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe economic saboteurs go after Finance ministry?

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bongani Mafu bags $200,000 from Ngezi Platinum

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Treble boost for Bosso

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Kirsty Coventry's ascendancy to IOC presidency brightens

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chirewa, Nees in fall out

7 hrs ago | 344 Views

Starving Zimbabweans to feed on overpopulating elephants

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Relax security surveillance, Rwodzi tells Kazembe

8 hrs ago | 766 Views

Pravin Gordhan kicks the proverbial bucket

8 hrs ago | 813 Views

John Steenhuisen fires his chief of staff

22 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

12 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2547 Views

Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

12 Sep 2024 at 11:17hrs | 4445 Views

Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

12 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 1233 Views

Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

12 Sep 2024 at 11:12hrs | 827 Views

Mnangagwa's US$3bn begging bowl still 'empty'

12 Sep 2024 at 10:56hrs | 3530 Views

Shock as judges from Matebeleland continue to be overlooked

12 Sep 2024 at 10:28hrs | 2222 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

12 Sep 2024 at 10:06hrs | 722 Views

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

12 Sep 2024 at 10:01hrs | 2785 Views

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

12 Sep 2024 at 08:07hrs | 1481 Views

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

12 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1258 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

12 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 606 Views

Mthuli Ncube must explain why some ministries exceeded their approved budgets

12 Sep 2024 at 08:01hrs | 425 Views

Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

12 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 626 Views

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

12 Sep 2024 at 07:23hrs | 726 Views

Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

12 Sep 2024 at 07:17hrs | 384 Views

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

12 Sep 2024 at 07:15hrs | 111 Views

Bulawayo malls deserted

12 Sep 2024 at 07:13hrs | 1005 Views