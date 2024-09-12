Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Image from X
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have issued a scathing statement in response to the death of former Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, making it clear they feel no sorrow over his passing. The party, led by Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema, holds Gordhan responsible for the collapse of South Africa's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the betrayal of the nation's people.

In their statement, the EFF condemned Gordhan's legacy, describing it as one of "greed, corruption, and elitism." The party highlighted Gordhan's role in the deterioration of key SOEs, including Eskom, Transnet, Denel, and South African Airways (SAA). They pointed to the infamous SAA Takatso deal, which they claim was a corrupt arrangement that sold off the nation's assets for private gain.

Gordhan's political career, which spanned several decades, included two terms as Finance Minister under President Jacob Zuma. However, the EFF noted that his controversial history extended back to the 1980s when he was allegedly named by ANC President Oliver Tambo as part of the "Indian cabal," accused of undermining the liberation movement and prosecuting anti-apartheid icon Winnie Mandela.

The EFF also brought up Gordhan's admitted involvement in the creation of a "rogue unit" within the South African Revenue Service (SARS), which they allege was used to target political opponents on behalf of "white monopoly capital." Malema himself was reportedly a victim of this unit's actions.

As Minister of Public Enterprises from 2018, Gordhan was tasked with overseeing the turnaround of South Africa's SOEs. The EFF, however, claims his leadership led to their rapid decline. Eskom, once a reliable power provider, became crippled by load-shedding under his watch, while Transnet struggled to maintain operations. Denel, South Africa's state-owned defence company, was similarly reduced to a shadow of its former self. According to the EFF, Gordhan's time in office left hundreds of thousands unemployed, with shattered livelihoods and broken businesses.

The statement also criticized Gordhan for his refusal to be held accountable, referencing a Parliamentary session where he allegedly refused to testify, showing "utter disdain" for the South African people.

The EFF's statement concludes with a firm rejection of Gordhan's legacy, stating that while he may have escaped justice in life, the effects of his actions will continue to impact the country for years to come. "His death comes before he could face justice," the EFF declared, "but those left behind will continue to suffer the consequences of his betrayal."

The party ended by calling for vigilance against future leaders like Gordhan, ensuring that no similar "instrument of capitalism" is allowed to rise again.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

12 mins ago | 2 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

4 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

5 hrs ago | 827 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

9 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

9 hrs ago | 896 Views

'City of Harare now a crime scene'

9 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Mnangagwa govt orders contractor to redo road

9 hrs ago | 950 Views

Zanu-PF to decide on extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028

10 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to increase number of nursing graduates

10 hrs ago | 201 Views

Matinyarare invited to present scientific' evidence against GMOs

10 hrs ago | 354 Views

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe ban ads on prophets

10 hrs ago | 323 Views

Juice picked up from Renkini kills toddler

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

Miss Universe countdown begins for Bulawayo beauty

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bulawayo man reports lawyer to Law Society of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 352 Views

Dembare off to Francistown

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for Conference

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Econet gives away 8 new houses in promotion

10 hrs ago | 275 Views

Harare - Chitungwiza railway line latest

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe economic saboteurs go after Finance ministry?

10 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bongani Mafu bags $200,000 from Ngezi Platinum

10 hrs ago | 212 Views

Treble boost for Bosso

10 hrs ago | 102 Views

Kirsty Coventry's ascendancy to IOC presidency brightens

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chirewa, Nees in fall out

10 hrs ago | 386 Views

Starving Zimbabweans to feed on overpopulating elephants

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Relax security surveillance, Rwodzi tells Kazembe

11 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Pravin Gordhan kicks the proverbial bucket

11 hrs ago | 871 Views

John Steenhuisen fires his chief of staff

12 Sep 2024 at 17:03hrs | 2042 Views

Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

12 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2553 Views

Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

12 Sep 2024 at 11:17hrs | 4493 Views

Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

12 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 1242 Views

Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

12 Sep 2024 at 11:12hrs | 833 Views

Mnangagwa's US$3bn begging bowl still 'empty'

12 Sep 2024 at 10:56hrs | 3560 Views

Shock as judges from Matebeleland continue to be overlooked

12 Sep 2024 at 10:28hrs | 2256 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

12 Sep 2024 at 10:06hrs | 734 Views

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

12 Sep 2024 at 10:01hrs | 3230 Views