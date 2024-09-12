Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A fierce debate has surfaced within Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF, over a proposal to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028, as revealed by party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Speaking at a press briefing in Harare, Mutsvangwa emphasized that Zanu-PF remains a democratic organization where members are free to express divergent views. Despite Mnangagwa's consistent assertions that he will step down when his second and final term concludes in 2028, some factions within the party are advocating for him to stay in office longer.

"Certain provinces and party organs are pushing for an extended mandate for the President," Mutsvangwa said, acknowledging that some party members have been calling for Mnangagwa to remain in power until at least 2030. This push is seen in the slogans chanted at recent rallies, where supporters called for "ED2030," reflecting growing support for his continued leadership.

Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 after the removal of the late Robert Mugabe, has repeatedly reaffirmed his commitment to the constitution. Last week, while addressing Zimbabweans in China, he emphasized that he fully intends to step down at the end of his current term, and that he is well aware of the specific date he will leave office in 2028.

Despite his reassurances, Mutsvangwa stated that robust debate within the party is welcome. "Zanu-PF will not stifle debate. We are a democratic party, and people have the right to vocally express their opinions. At the end of the day, the party will take a considered view, and the political bureau will chart a path forward," Mutsvangwa said.

He also noted that the party's current focus is on the upcoming annual conference in Bulawayo, scheduled for December. The conference is expected to be a platform for further discussions on the future of Zanu-PF and the direction it will take in the years to come.

In response to growing criticism from opposition figures, including former finance minister Tendai Biti, who has branded Zanu-PF a "criminal organization" responsible for widespread corruption, Mutsvangwa dismissed the allegations as political rhetoric.

"We do not engage in futile polemics," Mutsvangwa said. "Our party remains committed to the will of the people, as expressed through national elections. We are not swayed by detractors who cannot stand in a voters' contest," he added.

Biti had recently launched a scathing attack on Zanu-PF, accusing the party of being complicit in enabling cartels responsible for the looting of public resources and economic mismanagement. He specifically accused Zanu-PF of controlling key sectors such as mining and fuel, allegations Mutsvangwa has downplayed.

As the debate over Mnangagwa's future intensifies, Zanu-PF's internal discussions will be closely watched as the party navigates its direction ahead of 2028.


Source - the independent

