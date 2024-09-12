Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Leading research firms have raised alarm this week over the ballooning exchange premium for the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, with parallels being drawn to the collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar. The rapid depreciation of the ZiG has sparked fears that Zimbabwe's local currency may face a similar fate.

Introduced in April, the ZiG has experienced a steady decline, with its official exchange rate falling from ZiG13.56 to ZiG13.95 per US dollar as of Tuesday. On the parallel market, however, the currency's value has plummeted, trading between ZiG16 and ZiG26 per US dollar.

Research firm Equity Axis highlighted these imbalances in its latest report, warning that the exchange rate disparities suggest the country's reserves may not be as robust as claimed. "The market imbalances observed in the parallel market suggest that reserves may not be at the purported levels," the report noted.

"Such disparities highlight a heavily regulated exchange rate market, which ultimately risks suffering a painful collapse. ZiG will fail without market confidence, a floating exchange rate, and adherence to economic principles such as supply and demand. Imprisoning dissenters will not foster the necessary confidence on its own," the firm cautioned.

Equity Axis warned that the widening exchange premium for the ZiG is reminiscent of the conditions leading up to the collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar. It called for the establishment of a transparent and independent system for verifying the country's gold reserves to bolster confidence in the currency.

In contrast, another research firm, Fincent Securities, offered a more cautious outlook, suggesting that the ZiG still has potential if adequately supported by government policies. "It is definitely not doom and gloom, but there are red flags that might pose challenges and undermine the ZiG, just like the Zimbabwean dollar," the firm said in its half-year report.

Fincent pointed to the ZiG's challenges, such as its lack of convertibility and failure to convince market participants to demand and use it. The widening gap between the official exchange rate and parallel market rates further undermines its credibility.

Equity Axis compared the ZiG's performance to that of the ill-fated Bond Notes, noting that both currencies have struggled to serve as a medium of exchange for essential services like fuel, rent, and passport fees. This has diminished demand for the local currency, while increasing reliance on the US dollar.

"The inability of the ZiG to serve as a medium of exchange for these essential services has widened the confidence deficit in the currency," Equity Axis said.

In response, the government has implemented harsh penalties, including imprisonment, against illegal foreign exchange traders. However, Equity Axis believes these crackdowns are insufficient to address the underlying issues. "Government crackdowns may be akin to merely putting a bandage on a more severe issue," the firm stated.

To stabilize the ZiG, Equity Axis recommended that the government build gold reserves, manage the money supply, and allow the exchange rate to float. It also urged authorities to start accepting the ZiG for critical payments, which could help foster trust in the currency.

The mid-term budget introduced several tax reforms, with taxes to be collected in ZiG unless otherwise specified. However, analysts have pointed out that the "unless" clause holds significant weight in determining the currency's future.

With the exchange premium nearing 77%, financial analyst Tinashe Duma has warned that Zimbabwe's economic stability is on shaky ground. Inflation is rising in both ZiG and US dollars due to the complex interplay between the two currencies.

In August 2024, month-on-month blended inflation increased to 0.4%, up from -0.1% in July. US dollar inflation stood at 0.2%, while ZiG inflation surged to 1.4%. This signals a marginal rise in the cost of goods and services, raising concerns over the country's economic health.

The widening gap between the official ZiG/US dollar exchange rate and parallel market rates is putting pressure on formal businesses that accept local currency payments. Many have responded by raising US dollar prices to cushion themselves against exchange rate losses imposed by authorities.

Equity Axis pointed to the expansion of the money supply in the third quarter as a key factor behind the currency's rapid devaluation in the parallel market, which has widened the exchange premium to over 70%.

In response, the central bank has introduced monetary policy measures aligned with the new currency, replacing the currency auction system with an interbank market. However, with inflation on the rise, concerns are mounting that the ZiG could face the same fate as the Zimbabwe dollar, which collapsed during the hyperinflation era of 2007-2008, leaving citizens devastated.

As Zimbabwe grapples with rising inflation and a volatile exchange rate, the future of the ZiG remains uncertain, with many fearing a return to the dark days of economic instability.

Source - the independent

Must Read

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

34 mins ago | 15 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | 26 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

51 mins ago | 9 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

53 mins ago | 37 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

3 hrs ago | 676 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

4 hrs ago | 707 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

9 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

9 hrs ago | 864 Views

'City of Harare now a crime scene'

9 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mnangagwa govt orders contractor to redo road

9 hrs ago | 941 Views

Zanu-PF to decide on extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to increase number of nursing graduates

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

Matinyarare invited to present scientific' evidence against GMOs

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe ban ads on prophets

9 hrs ago | 318 Views

Juice picked up from Renkini kills toddler

9 hrs ago | 426 Views

Miss Universe countdown begins for Bulawayo beauty

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bulawayo man reports lawyer to Law Society of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

Dembare off to Francistown

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF prepares for Conference

9 hrs ago | 127 Views

Econet gives away 8 new houses in promotion

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Harare - Chitungwiza railway line latest

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe economic saboteurs go after Finance ministry?

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bongani Mafu bags $200,000 from Ngezi Platinum

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Treble boost for Bosso

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

Kirsty Coventry's ascendancy to IOC presidency brightens

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chirewa, Nees in fall out

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Starving Zimbabweans to feed on overpopulating elephants

10 hrs ago | 398 Views

Relax security surveillance, Rwodzi tells Kazembe

10 hrs ago | 945 Views

Pravin Gordhan kicks the proverbial bucket

10 hrs ago | 859 Views

John Steenhuisen fires his chief of staff

24 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

12 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2551 Views

Mthuli Ncube gets community service at President's Office

12 Sep 2024 at 11:17hrs | 4482 Views

Teenager rapes 85-year-old granny

12 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 1239 Views

Vendor arrested for killing neighbour's donkey for eating his biscuits

12 Sep 2024 at 11:12hrs | 833 Views

Mnangagwa's US$3bn begging bowl still 'empty'

12 Sep 2024 at 10:56hrs | 3557 Views

Shock as judges from Matebeleland continue to be overlooked

12 Sep 2024 at 10:28hrs | 2253 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

12 Sep 2024 at 10:06hrs | 732 Views

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

12 Sep 2024 at 10:01hrs | 3126 Views

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

12 Sep 2024 at 08:07hrs | 1515 Views

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

12 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1260 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

12 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 615 Views