Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CAPS United keen to see off Highlanders

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Caps United are on a high, but captain Godknows Murwira knows that their recent form alone won't guarantee success when they face Highlanders at Rufaro tomorrow.

The Green Machine are in great shape, having won three of their last four matches and drawing once. Their only defeat since July 27 came against Arenel Movers, a 2-1 upset at Luveve. Since then, they have secured three consecutive 1-0 victories over FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba, and Manica Diamonds, followed by a 2-2 draw at GreenFuel.

With 34 points, Caps United have climbed into the top half of the Premiership table, just five points behind Highlanders. Highlanders, however, are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Herentals before the international break.

Murwira, who featured in both Warriors' games against Kenya and Cameroon while Highlanders' Andrew Mbeba was on the bench, emphasized that Highlanders should not be underestimated despite their recent form.

"Highlanders are still a top team, which is why they are high up on the log standings. Even though there is a noticeable gap between them and the leaders, they remain a formidable side capable of securing results at any time," Murwira said.

"As for us, we're enjoying a strong run of form and are focused on maintaining it. Our recent success is a result of our collective effort and unity. We're fighting for each other, and that spirit is paying off. We aim to continue this momentum into the Highlanders match. We've prepared well and are eager to showcase our best, secure the win, and close the gap on Highlanders."

Caps United previously lost 2-0 to Highlanders at Barbourfields earlier in the season during a challenging phase. However, they have been strong at Rufaro Stadium, where their performances have been notably impressive.

In other matches, Manica Diamonds, having recently rediscovered their winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Arenel Movers, will be at Mandava Stadium this afternoon, aiming to disrupt FC Platinum's title ambitions.

Today: FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava); Arenel v Greenfuel (Luveve); Herentals College v Hwange (Rufaro); Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (PP)

Tomorrow: Bikita Minerals v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva); CAPS United v Highlanders (Rufaro); Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve); Chegutu Pirates v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab); Telone v Simba Bhora (Ascot

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Another Zimbabwe general dies

3 hrs ago | 620 Views

UZ churns out first Education 5.0 graduates

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Muswere tells Zimbabwe print media to adapt or die

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution can be amended to suit expectations

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa turns 82 tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

John Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Photos: Daring thief nabbed

20 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

21 hrs ago | 600 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

21 hrs ago | 661 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

22 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 685 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

23 hrs ago | 931 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

23 hrs ago | 3443 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

23 hrs ago | 785 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

23 hrs ago | 351 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

24 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

24 hrs ago | 935 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

13 Sep 2024 at 14:08hrs | 508 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

13 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 784 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

13 Sep 2024 at 13:54hrs | 1838 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

13 Sep 2024 at 13:10hrs | 1678 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

13 Sep 2024 at 13:07hrs | 179 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

13 Sep 2024 at 13:03hrs | 1680 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

13 Sep 2024 at 09:44hrs | 294 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

13 Sep 2024 at 08:12hrs | 2645 Views