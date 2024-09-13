CAPS United keen to see off Highlanders

News / National

by Staff reporter

Caps United are on a high, but captain Godknows Murwira knows that their recent form alone won't guarantee success when they face Highlanders at Rufaro tomorrow.The Green Machine are in great shape, having won three of their last four matches and drawing once. Their only defeat since July 27 came against Arenel Movers, a 2-1 upset at Luveve. Since then, they have secured three consecutive 1-0 victories over FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba, and Manica Diamonds, followed by a 2-2 draw at GreenFuel.With 34 points, Caps United have climbed into the top half of the Premiership table, just five points behind Highlanders. Highlanders, however, are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Herentals before the international break.Murwira, who featured in both Warriors' games against Kenya and Cameroon while Highlanders' Andrew Mbeba was on the bench, emphasized that Highlanders should not be underestimated despite their recent form."Highlanders are still a top team, which is why they are high up on the log standings. Even though there is a noticeable gap between them and the leaders, they remain a formidable side capable of securing results at any time," Murwira said."As for us, we're enjoying a strong run of form and are focused on maintaining it. Our recent success is a result of our collective effort and unity. We're fighting for each other, and that spirit is paying off. We aim to continue this momentum into the Highlanders match. We've prepared well and are eager to showcase our best, secure the win, and close the gap on Highlanders."Caps United previously lost 2-0 to Highlanders at Barbourfields earlier in the season during a challenging phase. However, they have been strong at Rufaro Stadium, where their performances have been notably impressive.In other matches, Manica Diamonds, having recently rediscovered their winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Arenel Movers, will be at Mandava Stadium this afternoon, aiming to disrupt FC Platinum's title ambitions.Today: FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava); Arenel v Greenfuel (Luveve); Herentals College v Hwange (Rufaro); Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (PP)Tomorrow: Bikita Minerals v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva); CAPS United v Highlanders (Rufaro); Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve); Chegutu Pirates v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab); Telone v Simba Bhora (Ascot