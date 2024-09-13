Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

John Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has posthumously honored Beitbridge liberation struggle icon and former Zanu-PF chairperson for Matabeleland South, John Mbedzi, with national hero status.

Mbedzi passed away on June 13, 1987, in Beitbridge, and was laid to rest at his homestead in Matshiloni Village, 40 kilometers north of the border town. He is remembered for his pivotal role in recruiting youths to the liberation cause through the Zambia Broadcasting Corporation, where he utilized a platform provided to the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army during the liberation struggle.

Hailing from Tshamatengu, near Todds in what is now Gwanda District, Mbedzi faced imprisonment at Gonakudzingwa and other detention camps for his active resistance against colonial rule.

At a ceremony held at Mbedzi's family home in Beitbridge, ZANU-PF Politburo member Richard Ndlovu confirmed the President's declaration. Ndlovu praised Mbedzi's unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe's independence and his influence on the liberation movement in Beitbridge.

"Today, we bring good news to the Mbedzi family and the Beitbridge community on behalf of our President," Ndlovu said. "Mbedzi was a formidable figure in our liberation struggle, showing immense bravery and determination. His frequent imprisonment reflects his steadfast resistance against colonial oppression."

Ndlovu highlighted that Mbedzi's activism inspired many, including Zanu-PF Central Committee member Showa Moyo, to join the liberation fight. "We celebrate Mbedzi's contributions and are grateful to the President for this recognition," he added.

Mbedzi pursued his secondary education at Zezani but was expelled due to his activism against the colonial regime. He later crossed into Zambia to continue his fight for independence, serving in ZAPU's publicity department alongside Jane Ngwenya, using radio broadcasts to mobilize support for the struggle.

"The President's declaration came recently, and though I was away at the time, we are here today to honor Mbedzi's legacy," said Ndlovu. "We appreciate the President's wisdom in posthumously bestowing national hero status upon Mbedzi."

Mbedzi's widow, Rennie Kibi, expressed the family's gratitude for the recognition of her late husband's sacrifices.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Another Zimbabwe general dies

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

UZ churns out first Education 5.0 graduates

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Muswere tells Zimbabwe print media to adapt or die

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution can be amended to suit expectations

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa turns 82 tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

CAPS United keen to see off Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Photos: Daring thief nabbed

20 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

21 hrs ago | 600 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

21 hrs ago | 661 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

22 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 685 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

23 hrs ago | 931 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

23 hrs ago | 3444 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

23 hrs ago | 785 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

23 hrs ago | 351 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

24 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

24 hrs ago | 935 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

13 Sep 2024 at 14:08hrs | 508 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

13 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 784 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

13 Sep 2024 at 13:54hrs | 1838 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

13 Sep 2024 at 13:10hrs | 1678 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

13 Sep 2024 at 13:07hrs | 179 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

13 Sep 2024 at 13:03hrs | 1680 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

13 Sep 2024 at 09:44hrs | 294 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

13 Sep 2024 at 08:12hrs | 2645 Views