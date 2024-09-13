John Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has posthumously honored Beitbridge liberation struggle icon and former Zanu-PF chairperson for Matabeleland South, John Mbedzi, with national hero status.Mbedzi passed away on June 13, 1987, in Beitbridge, and was laid to rest at his homestead in Matshiloni Village, 40 kilometers north of the border town. He is remembered for his pivotal role in recruiting youths to the liberation cause through the Zambia Broadcasting Corporation, where he utilized a platform provided to the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army during the liberation struggle.Hailing from Tshamatengu, near Todds in what is now Gwanda District, Mbedzi faced imprisonment at Gonakudzingwa and other detention camps for his active resistance against colonial rule.At a ceremony held at Mbedzi's family home in Beitbridge, ZANU-PF Politburo member Richard Ndlovu confirmed the President's declaration. Ndlovu praised Mbedzi's unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe's independence and his influence on the liberation movement in Beitbridge."Today, we bring good news to the Mbedzi family and the Beitbridge community on behalf of our President," Ndlovu said. "Mbedzi was a formidable figure in our liberation struggle, showing immense bravery and determination. His frequent imprisonment reflects his steadfast resistance against colonial oppression."Ndlovu highlighted that Mbedzi's activism inspired many, including Zanu-PF Central Committee member Showa Moyo, to join the liberation fight. "We celebrate Mbedzi's contributions and are grateful to the President for this recognition," he added.Mbedzi pursued his secondary education at Zezani but was expelled due to his activism against the colonial regime. He later crossed into Zambia to continue his fight for independence, serving in ZAPU's publicity department alongside Jane Ngwenya, using radio broadcasts to mobilize support for the struggle."The President's declaration came recently, and though I was away at the time, we are here today to honor Mbedzi's legacy," said Ndlovu. "We appreciate the President's wisdom in posthumously bestowing national hero status upon Mbedzi."Mbedzi's widow, Rennie Kibi, expressed the family's gratitude for the recognition of her late husband's sacrifices.