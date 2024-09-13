Mnangagwa turns 82 tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services has praised President Mnangagwa for his relentless dedication to Zimbabwe's prosperity as the country prepares to celebrate his 82nd birthday tomorrow. The Ministry's statement highlights the President's remarkable service and visionary leadership.The Ministry expressed admiration for President Mnangagwa's "revolutionary credibility" and his significant role in Zimbabwe's journey to independence. The statement noted that his leadership exemplifies diligence, hard work, virtue, and honor."The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, Deputy Minister Dr. Omphile Marupi, Permanent Secretary Mr. Nick Mangwana, Chief Director Mr. Jonathan Gandari, and the entire ministry staff take immense pride in celebrating the life and achievements of President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of Zimbabwe and Chairman of SADC," the statement read.The Ministry highlighted that President Mnangagwa's 82nd birthday is a moment to honor his steadfast commitment to Zimbabwe's freedom from colonial rule. "His birthday is a tribute to his lifelong efforts towards national independence, the defense of national sovereignty, poverty reduction, and the creation of a just society."The statement also commended the political reforms and socio-economic progress achieved under President Mnangagwa's leadership, noting that Vision 2030, which aims to elevate Zimbabwe to an upper-middle-income economy, is secure under his visionary guidance.The Ministry lauded his dedication to the anti-colonial cause from an early age and his ongoing commitment to the foundational values of the nation. "We pay homage to his contributions to the development of our State and his unwavering dedication to our national ideals."