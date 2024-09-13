Zimbabwe Constitution can be amended to suit expectations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Secretary for National Security Lovemore Matuke has stated that constitutional amendments are feasible and that the Second Republic can pursue them to align with its objectives.Speaking at a recent Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting, Matuke emphasized that the Constitution is "not cast in stone."He addressed discussions about the Constitution's rigidity, stating, "The Constitution is not immutable. We have made amendments before, and if changes are needed to meet our goals, we will proceed without hesitation. Don't be misled by others."Matuke's comments follow internal Zanu-PF discussions regarding a possible extension of President Mnangagwa's term beyond its 2028 expiry. Party members and structures have advocated for extending the President's tenure until 2030 or beyond to continue advancing the country's development. They argue that significant progress has been made under his leadership in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, mining, and education.Mnangagwa's Vision 2030, which aims for an empowered upper middle-income society, is cited as a key reason for the proposed term extension.