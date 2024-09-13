Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Muswere tells Zimbabwe print media to adapt or die

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Print media must adapt to technological advancements and artificial intelligence (AI) or face imminent decline, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere warned at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST)'s 11th Annual International Conference on Communication and Information Science.

Dr. Muswere highlighted the rapid decline in traditional print media, with newspaper sales in Zimbabwe dropping from over 100,000 to fewer than 10,000 per day. He emphasized the growing influence of social media platforms in advertising and marketing, and their significant impact on international trade. He stressed the need for developing indigenous social media platforms to protect national and African sovereignty.

"The rise of mobile technology, artificial intelligence, and broadband has transformed how we live, conduct transactions, and make decisions," Dr. Muswere said. "Social media now dominates advertising and marketing, displacing traditional print and broadcast media."

He pointed out that major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, and TikTok are controlled by international tech giants, which poses a risk to national sovereignty. Dr. Muswere urged universities to lead efforts in creating home-grown social media solutions to mitigate this threat.

The Minister praised the Second Republic and President Emmerson Mnangagwa for their initiatives to advance technology and innovation in Zimbabwe. He noted the establishment of innovation hubs, the introduction of the new ICT policy, and the development of the National Broadband Plan under the Universal Services Fund, supported by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

Dr. Muswere also mentioned the completion of the new Artificial Intelligence Policy and the Media and Communication Policy, which are set to be launched by President Mnangagwa. He underscored the importance of these policies in a landscape where sovereignty is increasingly influenced by digital and technological advancements.

"In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, external entities collecting and processing data through the internet economy increasingly impact decision-making in African countries," Dr. Muswere added. He concluded by noting that the print media sector must innovate or risk extinction.

When questioned about measures to protect print media, Dr. Muswere reiterated that adaptation is essential for survival.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Another Zimbabwe general dies

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

UZ churns out first Education 5.0 graduates

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution can be amended to suit expectations

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa turns 82 tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

John Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

CAPS United keen to see off Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Photos: Daring thief nabbed

20 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

21 hrs ago | 600 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

21 hrs ago | 661 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

22 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 685 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

23 hrs ago | 932 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

23 hrs ago | 3444 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

23 hrs ago | 785 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

23 hrs ago | 351 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

24 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

24 hrs ago | 935 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

13 Sep 2024 at 14:08hrs | 508 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

13 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 784 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

13 Sep 2024 at 13:54hrs | 1839 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

13 Sep 2024 at 13:10hrs | 1679 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

13 Sep 2024 at 13:07hrs | 179 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

13 Sep 2024 at 13:03hrs | 1680 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

13 Sep 2024 at 09:44hrs | 294 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

13 Sep 2024 at 08:12hrs | 2645 Views