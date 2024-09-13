Muswere tells Zimbabwe print media to adapt or die

News / National

by Staff reporter

Print media must adapt to technological advancements and artificial intelligence (AI) or face imminent decline, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere warned at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST)'s 11th Annual International Conference on Communication and Information Science.Dr. Muswere highlighted the rapid decline in traditional print media, with newspaper sales in Zimbabwe dropping from over 100,000 to fewer than 10,000 per day. He emphasized the growing influence of social media platforms in advertising and marketing, and their significant impact on international trade. He stressed the need for developing indigenous social media platforms to protect national and African sovereignty."The rise of mobile technology, artificial intelligence, and broadband has transformed how we live, conduct transactions, and make decisions," Dr. Muswere said. "Social media now dominates advertising and marketing, displacing traditional print and broadcast media."He pointed out that major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Threads, WhatsApp, and TikTok are controlled by international tech giants, which poses a risk to national sovereignty. Dr. Muswere urged universities to lead efforts in creating home-grown social media solutions to mitigate this threat.The Minister praised the Second Republic and President Emmerson Mnangagwa for their initiatives to advance technology and innovation in Zimbabwe. He noted the establishment of innovation hubs, the introduction of the new ICT policy, and the development of the National Broadband Plan under the Universal Services Fund, supported by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).Dr. Muswere also mentioned the completion of the new Artificial Intelligence Policy and the Media and Communication Policy, which are set to be launched by President Mnangagwa. He underscored the importance of these policies in a landscape where sovereignty is increasingly influenced by digital and technological advancements."In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, external entities collecting and processing data through the internet economy increasingly impact decision-making in African countries," Dr. Muswere added. He concluded by noting that the print media sector must innovate or risk extinction.When questioned about measures to protect print media, Dr. Muswere reiterated that adaptation is essential for survival.