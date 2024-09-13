Highway robbers on the prowl

News / National

by Staff reporter

An unsuspecting haulage truck driver was brutally attacked by robbers on the Harare-Mutare highway this week after offering a lift to what he believed were harmless hitch-hikers. The driver, who was stabbed and severely beaten, is fortunate to have survived the assault.The Harare-Mutare highway, renowned for its scenic beauty and once considered safe for travel, has recently become a hotspot for criminal activity. Robbers are increasingly targeting motorists, particularly those transporting passengers or whose vehicles have broken down.In response to a surge in robbery incidents along the highway, police issued a warning on Wednesday advising drivers, especially those of heavy trucks and private cars, to avoid picking up strangers.The latest attack occurred just outside Rusape, where the driver was assaulted by five armed assailants who were intent on killing him. The driver was saved by passers-by who intervened in time. Following the attack, he was taken to Rusape Hospital for medical treatment. The attackers fled the scene and remain at large, raising concerns about further potential attacks.The incident took place near a location where traffic police and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department typically conduct checkpoints. The robbers, initially posing as passengers from Harare, were joined by three accomplices who emerged from hiding to carry out the attack. Police have not yet released the driver's identity as investigations continue, according to Deputy National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka.Rusape district police have issued a statement urging drivers to avoid stopping or parking in unsafe areas, refrain from carrying unknown passengers, and seek roadside assistance in the event of a breakdown. Drivers are advised to travel in convoys and report any suspicious activity to the police.An audio clip shared on social media by one of the rescuers revealed that the attack occurred around 11:30 pm on Tuesday. The truck driver, traveling from Harare to Mutare, had picked up two men who appeared to be travelers but were later joined by three more robbers. The assailants demanded cash and mobile phones before launching a vicious attack.The rescuer, who arrived just in time to witness the aftermath, urged media outlets to raise awareness about the increased risks and advised against carrying strangers. He also suggested that travelers use buses for safety.In a related case from July, three armed robbers targeting motorists along highways were sentenced to prison terms ranging from seven to 86 years. William Boka received 86 years, Darlington Maruba 52 years, and Kudakwashe Boka seven years. They were convicted of multiple robbery and attempted murder charges. During the trial, it was revealed that highway robberies were on the rise, with the three defendants operating across various routes, targeting vehicles, including those involved in breakdowns.