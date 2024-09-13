Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UZ churns out first Education 5.0 graduates

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
President Mnangagwa, in his capacity as Chancellor of all State universities, presided over a landmark event at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) yesterday, capping a record 6,778 graduates. This cohort marks the first to graduate under the Second Republic's Heritage-Based Education 5.0 initiative, which was introduced in 2020.

The President officiated at the 43rd UZ graduation ceremony, awarding degrees across various disciplines, including Doctor of Philosophy, Master of Philosophy, postgraduate, and undergraduate qualifications in fields such as law, medicine, engineering, media, economics, and agriculture.

In his address, UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo highlighted the significance of this graduation, noting it as the first university and national group of graduates shaped by the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 philosophy. "This marks the completion of the implementation cycle of the new programs launched in December 2020. Congratulations to all," Prof Mapfumo said.

He emphasized that the graduates are equipped with advanced skills and competencies designed to address contemporary challenges and contribute to Zimbabwe's industrialization and modernization goals. "We are confident that these graduates will be pivotal in job creation and innovation, aligning with our national agenda," Prof Mapfumo added.

Prof Mapfumo also noted the growing demand for UZ, which received over 17,200 undergraduate applications this year, despite having an enrolment capacity of 6,000. He detailed several achievements, including the successful modularization of teaching programs and the integration of languages and ICTs across the university's faculties. He also mentioned the hosting of international professors and lecturers.

Looking forward, Prof Mapfumo outlined plans to enhance teaching facilities and expand work-related learning models, building on the support from industry and business. He also reported that the university's agro-processing plants, inaugurated by President Mnangagwa in September 2023, are now producing over 67 products, with ongoing initiatives to develop value chains in agriculture.

The university has also fostered 28 student-led start-ups in various sectors, with seven now in the commercialization phase.

Among the 6,778 graduates, there were 16 PhDs, 11 Master of Philosophy degrees, 1,432 Master's degrees, and 5,319 undergraduate degrees. The cohort includes 3,381 graduates in STEM fields, 327 engineers, 898 medical specialists (including 200 doctors), 256 lawyers, 19 geologists, and 1,290 scientists.

Notable graduates included Mike Madiro, National Railways of Zimbabwe chairperson, who earned a Master of Laws in Commercial Law; Buhera West legislator Tafadzwa Mugwadi; Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce CEO Mr. Takunda Mugaga; and former Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna, all of whom received Bachelor of Laws Honours degrees.

Zimpapers staffers also excelled, with Debra Matabvu of The Sunday Mail graduating with a Master of Arts in Multi-Media Production Designs and Systems, earning distinction and a book prize. Other graduates included Trust Freddy and Chenai Museta from The Herald.

Special awards were presented to Christine Nyasha Gunhu and Wisdom Makaza, named the Best Overall Female and Male undergraduate students, respectively, each receiving the Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor's Award with a prize of US$1,000. Additionally, four students received the Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa Chancellor's Discipline Specific Awards, each with a prize of US$500.

The ceremony was attended by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, other Cabinet ministers, legislators, university vice chancellors, academics, and business leaders.


Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Another Zimbabwe general dies

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Muswere tells Zimbabwe print media to adapt or die

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution can be amended to suit expectations

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa turns 82 tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

John Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

CAPS United keen to see off Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Photos: Daring thief nabbed

19 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

21 hrs ago | 595 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

21 hrs ago | 645 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

22 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 677 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

22 hrs ago | 890 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

22 hrs ago | 3296 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

22 hrs ago | 767 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

22 hrs ago | 345 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

23 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

23 hrs ago | 931 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

24 hrs ago | 506 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

13 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 778 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

13 Sep 2024 at 13:54hrs | 1808 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

13 Sep 2024 at 13:10hrs | 1633 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

13 Sep 2024 at 13:07hrs | 179 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

13 Sep 2024 at 13:03hrs | 1669 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

13 Sep 2024 at 09:44hrs | 294 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

13 Sep 2024 at 08:12hrs | 2629 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blows unbudgeted US$16m

13 Sep 2024 at 08:12hrs | 1523 Views