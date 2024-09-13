UZ churns out first Education 5.0 graduates

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa, in his capacity as Chancellor of all State universities, presided over a landmark event at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) yesterday, capping a record 6,778 graduates. This cohort marks the first to graduate under the Second Republic's Heritage-Based Education 5.0 initiative, which was introduced in 2020.The President officiated at the 43rd UZ graduation ceremony, awarding degrees across various disciplines, including Doctor of Philosophy, Master of Philosophy, postgraduate, and undergraduate qualifications in fields such as law, medicine, engineering, media, economics, and agriculture.In his address, UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo highlighted the significance of this graduation, noting it as the first university and national group of graduates shaped by the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 philosophy. "This marks the completion of the implementation cycle of the new programs launched in December 2020. Congratulations to all," Prof Mapfumo said.He emphasized that the graduates are equipped with advanced skills and competencies designed to address contemporary challenges and contribute to Zimbabwe's industrialization and modernization goals. "We are confident that these graduates will be pivotal in job creation and innovation, aligning with our national agenda," Prof Mapfumo added.Prof Mapfumo also noted the growing demand for UZ, which received over 17,200 undergraduate applications this year, despite having an enrolment capacity of 6,000. He detailed several achievements, including the successful modularization of teaching programs and the integration of languages and ICTs across the university's faculties. He also mentioned the hosting of international professors and lecturers.Looking forward, Prof Mapfumo outlined plans to enhance teaching facilities and expand work-related learning models, building on the support from industry and business. He also reported that the university's agro-processing plants, inaugurated by President Mnangagwa in September 2023, are now producing over 67 products, with ongoing initiatives to develop value chains in agriculture.The university has also fostered 28 student-led start-ups in various sectors, with seven now in the commercialization phase.Among the 6,778 graduates, there were 16 PhDs, 11 Master of Philosophy degrees, 1,432 Master's degrees, and 5,319 undergraduate degrees. The cohort includes 3,381 graduates in STEM fields, 327 engineers, 898 medical specialists (including 200 doctors), 256 lawyers, 19 geologists, and 1,290 scientists.Notable graduates included Mike Madiro, National Railways of Zimbabwe chairperson, who earned a Master of Laws in Commercial Law; Buhera West legislator Tafadzwa Mugwadi; Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce CEO Mr. Takunda Mugaga; and former Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna, all of whom received Bachelor of Laws Honours degrees.Zimpapers staffers also excelled, with Debra Matabvu of The Sunday Mail graduating with a Master of Arts in Multi-Media Production Designs and Systems, earning distinction and a book prize. Other graduates included Trust Freddy and Chenai Museta from The Herald.Special awards were presented to Christine Nyasha Gunhu and Wisdom Makaza, named the Best Overall Female and Male undergraduate students, respectively, each receiving the Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor's Award with a prize of US$1,000. Additionally, four students received the Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa Chancellor's Discipline Specific Awards, each with a prize of US$500.The ceremony was attended by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, other Cabinet ministers, legislators, university vice chancellors, academics, and business leaders.