Another Zimbabwe general dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Air Commodore (Retired) Peter Gedion Sheik Zimondi passed away yesterday at the age of 65, following injuries sustained in a recent road traffic accident.Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede, expressed his sorrow over the news."We are deeply saddened by the loss of Air Commodore Zimondi, who was involved in a road traffic accident and sustained severe injuries. He was receiving treatment at a local hospital until his untimely death," Air Marshal Nzvede said in a statement.He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Zimondi family and the Air Force of Zimbabwe, saying, "May the Lord Almighty provide comfort during this difficult time."Air Marshal Nzvede remembered Air Commodore Zimondi as a dedicated and distinguished member of the Air Force, who had served with honor since joining in 1981 after his training in Nigeria.Mourners are currently gathering at Number 7 Croborough Road in Mt Pleasant, Harare. Funeral parade preparations are underway, with details of the date to be announced in due course.