Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa made history yesterday by inaugurating the first-ever Presidential Golf Day at Royal Harare Golf Club, marking the first time a Head of State has visited the club in its 126-year history.

The event, which saw participation from 176 players, was organized to raise funds for the ED-UNZA Scholarship Programme, an initiative close to the President's heart. He took the opportunity to advocate for sports as a means of relaxation and personal well-being.

"It's quite interesting with the relaxation, you know. Everything goes out of your mind when you are considering this little ball," President Mnangagwa remarked about his experience.

The Presidential Golf Day aims to support students under the ED-UNZA Scholarship Programme, which President Mnangagwa founded. The program assists students from both Zimbabwe and Zambia, reflecting the President's commitment to education and scholarship.

Mrs. Vimbai Nyemba, vice chairperson of the ED-UNZA Board of Trustees, highlighted the significance of the President's involvement.

"For the President to personally host this event, amidst his busy schedule, underscores his dedication to education and this scholarship fund. It's a personal initiative, not just a government endeavor."

Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa described the event as historic and praised it for promoting recreational activities.

"The launch is a testament to the importance of engaging in sports, regardless of our busy schedules. The President demonstrated this perfectly," Mlotshwa said.

Royal Harare director Simon Murungweni called the President's visit a "momentous occasion," noting its inspirational impact on young sports enthusiasts. "The President's presence at the golf course provides hope and motivation for the youth, showing that sport is a significant aspect of a healthy and competitive society."

Amateur golfers who played alongside President Mnangagwa, including Darlington Chikanyambidze and Keegan Shutt, expressed their gratitude for the experience. Shutt described it as a lifetime highlight, while Chikanyambidze said the experience inspired him to pursue greater heights.

At the ED-UNZA Presidential Scholarship Programme fundraising dinner later that evening, President Mnangagwa emphasized the government's commitment to fostering a knowledge-driven economy. "My administration is focused on creating a knowledge-driven economy to sustain growth, innovation, industrialization, and modernization in Zimbabwe," he stated.

The President reiterated the importance of education in driving economic growth and innovation. "Education is crucial for sustainable economic development. We continue to support our education sector to nurture skilled, innovative, and entrepreneurial young people who will contribute to our economic growth," he added.

The ED-UNZA Scholarship Programme currently supports 66 students, including 52 Zimbabweans studying in Zambia and 14 Zambians studying in Zimbabwe.


Source - The Herald

