Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
As Highlanders prepare to clash with CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow afternoon, the burning question is whether they can continue their recent dominance over their rivals.

The rivalry between Highlanders and CAPS United has produced some of the most thrilling matches in Zimbabwean football. Highlanders have had the upper hand in their recent encounters, not losing to CAPS United in the league since 2019. The two teams have faced off five times since then, with Highlanders securing three victories and the other two matches ending in draws.

In their previous encounter this season, Highlanders defeated CAPS United 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in April. Goals from Andrew Mbeba and McKinnon Mushore in the first half ensured a solid win for Bosso.

However, Highlanders come into this match reeling from a surprising 2-1 loss to Herentals in their last outing. They will face a formidable challenge from CAPS United, who are in excellent form, having gone unbeaten in their last four league matches.

Highlanders' coach, Kelvin Kaindu, acknowledges the threat posed by CAPS United. "This is one of our most crucial games. We are up against a team that's in good form. They've been unbeaten in recent games and have regained their form. Their senior players are making a significant impact on the field. It's going to be tough, but we are confident in our strong away performances this season," Kaindu said.

Highlanders will be missing defender Arthur Ndlovu, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Midfielder Melikhaya, who missed the Herentals game due to suspension, will return to the squad. Striker Never Rauzhi and midfielder Godfrey Makaruse, who have been nursing injuries, are expected to be fit for the match. Defender Andrew Mbeba, who was away with the national team, should also be available, having served his in-house disciplinary suspension.

Currently, CAPS United are ninth on the log with 34 points, trailing Highlanders, who sit in fifth place with 38 points.

In other Week 26 fixtures, Chicken Inn will face Yadah Stars at Luveve Stadium, following Arenel Movers' game against Greenfuel at the same venue. Pacesetters Simba Bhora will take on TelOne at Ascot Stadium in Gweru, while Chegutu Pirates will challenge Thulani 'Thuts' Sibanda-coached Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab Stadium. The match between defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos has been postponed.

In continental action, Dynamos will represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup, facing Botswana's Orapa United in the first leg at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown. The return leg will also be held at the same venue a week later, but intriguingly, Dynamos will be considered the home team despite playing on their opponents' turf.

PSL Week 26 Fixtures:

Today

FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava Stadium), Arenel Movers v Greenfuel (Luveve Stadium)

Sunday

Caps United v Highlanders (Rufaro), Bikita Minerals v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Herentals v Hwange (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve) Chegutu Pirates v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab Stadium) TelOne v Simba Bhora (Ascot Stadium).


Source - The Chronicle

