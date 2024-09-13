Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

News / National

by Staff reporter

MICHAEL Nees is the truth. No doubt. Washington Arubi is the safe pair of hands we needed, no doubt.Munashe Garananga is the defender we all thought he was, no doubt. Gerald Takwara brings structure and order at the back, no doubt. Godknows Murwira deserves to be in a rich foreign league, no doubt. Jordan Zemura is Jordan Zemura without question, no doubt.Andrew Rinomhota is indeed the catalyst, and Cameroon found out but had no answer to his every question. Marshall Munetsi never stops running. Khama Billiat has found his mojo, and the world has taken notice.The future is bright for Zimbabwe's national team. This band of Warriors will go far, no doubt. Nees' men have played two games, against Kenya and Cameroon. They drew both without scoring a goal. Something is missing. A goal scorer, a killer, an assassin, an executioner, a gunman, a terminator, a hitman.Prince Dube is good, but he is not there yet. Obriel Chirinda will contribute, but he is not the one. Not yet, anyway. Tawanda Chirewa is the truth, the future, and everyone knows it. But he is not yet a trusted hired gun. His time will come. no doubt.So, who shall we call? Who shall we summon to address the glaring concern that persists – the team's apparent shortage of goals? Who shall save us? Who shall score goals like Moses Chunga? Who shall bury them like Peter Ndlovu? Who will hit the back of the net like Knowledge Musona?Moses Chunga is old and tired. He is not the answer. Peter Ndlovu no longer has that killer shot. He has no speed on the wing. He now lacks that finesse. He has long walked into the sunset like a hero at the end of a movie.That leaves Knowledge Musona, the smiling assassin. He is 34, but he still has it.At 36 years old, Robert Lewandowski still bangs them in for country and club. Cristiano Ronaldo still has it at 38. He might be slow, but he has not forgotten how to score. So, recalling Knowledge Musona to bolster the national squad and solve the lack of goals is not ludicrous.Musona, often hailed as one of Zimbabwe's greatest footballers, has a proven track record of delivering goals at international level.His exploits for the Warriors are fabled, having scored 24 goals in 49 appearances. He was a key player and former captain of the team, known for his skill and leadership on the field.His skill and leadership on the field are needed now more than ever. Musona's vast experience and leadership qualities would also be invaluable to the team. His presence in the squad could help to inspire and motivate younger players, creating a positive and winning culture.The absence of a consistent goal-scorer has been a recurring issue for the Zimbabwe national team.While Khama Billiat's return is undoubtedly a boost, he is a creator, not a goal scorer. Musona, with his natural instincts and clinical finishing, could provide the much-needed firepower to complement Billiat and other attacking players.Musona and Billiat have previously formed a formidable partnership on the international stage, with their understanding and chemistry evident on the pitch. Their combined abilities could create a potent attacking force that would be difficult for opponents to contain.