Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory
The once-silent water fountain at Bulawayo Centre, a cherished landmark that had been a symbol of nostalgia and a popular gathering spot for over a decade, has been revived to its former glory. The fountain's cascading waters are once again drawing visitors from across the city and beyond, sparking new memories and celebrating the return of this beloved icon.
The restoration of the fountain marks a significant milestone for Bulawayo, revitalizing local tourism and rekindling interest in the city's cultural heritage. Now vibrant and captivating, the fountain stands as a focal point at the bustling mall, attracting crowds who gather to enjoy its beauty.
Residents have expressed their excitement and joy at the fountain's revival. Talent Moyo, a local photographer, shared his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to see the water fountain flowing again after all these years. It holds a special place in the city's heart, and its restoration has brought a sense of joy and nostalgia to all who visit."
The renewed fountain has quickly become a popular spot, with families taking photographs, children playing around it, and couples enjoying quiet moments by the water's edge. Sibongile Dube, a resident with fond memories of the fountain from her childhood, said, "Seeing it active again fills me with happiness and a sense of connection to my city's history."
However, the revitalization of the Bulawayo Centre fountain highlights a broader issue. Many other prominent fountains in the city, such as those at City Hall and Centenary Park, are either malfunctioning or operating below their full capacity. Cuthbert Moyo, a resident, lamented, "It's disheartening to see them in disrepair. The City Hall fountain used to be a centerpiece of the city square, and its current state is a disappointment."
Similarly, the fountain at Centenary Park, once a popular spot for families and couples, now struggles to function properly. The Coca-Cola fountain at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is operational only during events.
Residents are calling for action, with some planning a social media campaign under the hashtag #ReviveOurFountains to advocate for the restoration of these important landmarks.
Man-made water fountains have a rich history, serving both practical and decorative purposes. The earliest known fountains date back to around 3,000 BCE in ancient Lagash, Iraq, where they were part of irrigation systems and associated with religious rituals. Famous examples include the Trevi Fountain in Rome, the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas, and the Dubai Fountain in UAE.
Modern fountains operate on principles of physics and engineering, utilizing electric pumps to recirculate water and create captivating displays. They often feature additional elements such as lighting and music, enhancing their visual and sensory appeal.
As Bulawayo celebrates the revival of its fountain, it serves as a reminder of the city's cultural and historical heritage, highlighting the importance of preserving and maintaining such landmarks for future generations.
Source - The Chronicle