FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

News / National

by Staff reporter

FastJet has announced an expansion of its flight schedule, adding more services between Bulawayo's Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, starting November 1.The new weekend flights, operated by the airline's Embraer ERJ145, are designed to cater to both business and leisure travelers. The updated schedule includes flights departing Johannesburg at 11:10 a.m. and arriving in Bulawayo at 12:30 p.m., with the return flight leaving Bulawayo at 1:00 p.m. and arriving in Johannesburg at 2:20 p.m.This expansion will bring FastJet's weekend service to a total of 15 flights. Currently, the airline offers flights from Bulawayo at 8:30 a.m. and 6:10 p.m.