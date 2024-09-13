Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 35-year-old man from Mvuma in the Midlands has been arrested for the murder of his 15-month-old daughter, who was found with severe injuries while in his care.The baby was discovered with a deformed forehead and multiple bruises. Investigations revealed that she had been struck once on the head with a blunt object and repeatedly beaten with an unknown object.According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) on X, Trust Khaki was convicted of murder by the Gweru High Court. The incident occurred on February 19, 2021, when the infant's mother left her with Khaki to collect the family's social welfare food. Upon returning, she found Khaki holding the baby, who was struggling to breathe and had noticeable injuries including a deformed forehead, bruises, a swollen left side, and a scratch on her back.The baby was rushed to her grandmother's house, but she was already dead. A police report led to Khaki's arrest.Khaki is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, September 13, 2024.