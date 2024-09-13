Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Two men were sentenced to prison by a Kadoma magistrate for illegal mining activities along Chivero Road.

Foaster Mutero (38) and Ernest Mhute (35) were apprehended on August 4 for prospecting mineral ore without a valid license.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) on X, the men were found digging a trench with shovels and picks along Chivero Road in Selous. Police recovered 21 sacks of gold ore, which were ready to be transported to a mill, along with two mattock picks and a shovel.

Mutero and Mhute were each sentenced to two years in prison for their illegal activities.

Source - The Chronicle

