'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 26-year-old serial rapist from Karoi, Nyasha Muza, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction on three counts of rape.One of the charges involved Muza raping the wife of a drinking companion on Christmas Day. Muza deceived her by claiming her husband had sent him to have sexual intercourse with her.According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) on X, the assault occurred on December 25, 2021, while the complainant was asleep with her two children. Muza knocked on the door, falsely stating he was sent by her husband to have sex with her. He then forcibly raped her, and despite her pleas that it was painful, he threatened to return another day to continue.After the attack, the complainant notified a neighbor who tried to find Muza but was unsuccessful. A police report was filed, but Muza remained at large until he was arrested on May 23, 2023, following another similar crime where he raped a 19-year-old woman.Muza has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes.