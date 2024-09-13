Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Sables rugby team has officially arrived at Bulawayo City Hall to present their coveted Africa Cup trophy to Mayor David Coltart, marking a significant celebration of their recent triumph and a major milestone for Zimbabwean rugby.Following the trophy presentation, the Sables will face off against Bulawayo Select at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds. This upcoming match is particularly significant as it will be the first time in five years that a national team has played at the historic venue, rekindling local enthusiasm for the sport.The Sables' Africa Cup victory has reignited interest in rugby across Zimbabwe, and their visit to Bulawayo is seen as a crucial effort to promote the sport at the grassroots level. Both fans and officials are excited to see the Sables in action and look forward to further successes from the team.