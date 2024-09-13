Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo councillors have raised concerns over the poor condition and shortage of vocational training centres (VTCs) in the city, urging for immediate action to address the issue.During a recent full council meeting, Ward 29 Councillor Roy Sekete suggested that churches could be approached to provide buildings for vocational training purposes.Ward 20 Councillor Sandra Sibindi called for the establishment of VTCs in every ward across Bulawayo. She highlighted that farmhouses in areas like Nkulumane and Emganwini could be renovated to serve as vocational training centres.Councillor Susan Sithole also expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the VTC in her Ward 11, calling for improvements.The councillors' concerns were acknowledged, and it was recommended that the matter be addressed.