Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gwanda North traditional leader, Chief Khulumani Mathema, has expressed concern over the lack of essential facilities such as schools and clinics, forcing local residents to travel long distances for basic services.Chief Mathema highlighted that villages under his jurisdiction - Simbumbumbu, Mapane, Mayezane, Sibhula, and Sizeze-are severely lacking in critical infrastructure."We have very few schools, which makes it difficult for children to attend. The limited number of secondary schools in our area forces children to walk long distances, discouraging them from attending classes," he said.The chief added that the existing schools are poorly equipped, falling far behind the standards seen in other provinces."The schools here do not have sufficient resources like textbooks, which hampers proper education. As a result, the schools have consistently produced poor results," he explained.Chief Mathema also pointed out the absence of internet connectivity in the schools, which limits students' ability to access information and enhance their academic studies.Health services are equally inadequate in the area. Chief Mathema noted that Simbumbumbu Clinic, the nearest health facility, is located about 12 kilometers from his homestead."The clinic lacks sufficient medication, putting the lives of ordinary people at risk," he said, appealing to the government for assistance in bringing essential services closer to the community."We urge the government to intervene and ensure that the services we need are made accessible to us," Chief Mathema concluded.