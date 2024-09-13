Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has criticized the ruling Zanu-PF party for prioritizing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's extended rule over addressing the severe challenges faced by Zimbabwean citizens. 
Mwonzora made these remarks during the MDC's commemoration of its 25th anniversary, highlighting the ongoing economic instability and corruption under Zanu-PF.
"Years later, our people still suffer under a cruel and corrupt dictatorship that has enriched a few privileged Zimbabweans and their foreign allies. Meanwhile, the majority of our citizens remain trapped in poverty, misery, and deprivation," Mwonzora said. He noted that many Zimbabweans struggle to access basic needs such as education and healthcare, pointing out that over 500,000 children are currently out of school due to poverty.

Mwonzora further criticized the ruling party for focusing on constitutional changes to extend President Mnangagwa's rule and Parliament's tenure, instead of tackling mass unemployment, which has forced many college graduates to rely on menial jobs. He also lamented the exodus of Zimbabweans seeking better opportunities abroad while the country continues to face mismanagement and corruption. 
"Sadly, while our people are suffering, the ruling party remains obsessed with giving the president and Parliament a third term, looting national resources, and devising methods to steal future elections," he added.
The MDC, established at the turn of the millennium under the leadership of the late Morgan Tsvangirai, came close to ousting Zanu-PF in the 2008 elections. However, the opposition party has since fractured following internal conflicts after Tsvangirai's death in 2018.

Despite these challenges, Mwonzora expressed confidence in the MDC's ability to challenge Zanu-PF, asserting that the party remains resilient. 
"The party has gone through significant shocks, including externally induced splits, but it stands firm in its values. It continues to lead the fight against unfair delimitation and the push for a third presidential term," he said. 
Mwonzora reaffirmed that the MDC remains a key player in advocating for political, social, and economic reforms in Zimbabwe.

Source - NewZimbabwe

