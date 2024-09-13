Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zanu-PF Chegutu West Member of Parliament (MP), Dexter Nduna, graduated this Friday with a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). However, his achievement was clouded by controversy following claims on social media that he had not successfully completed all his modules.The allegations were sparked by a social media post from a user named Andrew Maimba, who insinuated that Nduna, a Zanu-PF Central Committee member, had forced his way into the graduation ceremony despite failing several subjects."Do UZ lecturers even want this? Someone who fails modules threatening them with being a Zanu-PF member? Hon Dexter Nduna Chegutu West today decided to get a gown from the street and wear it to pretend. He's not on the official list of law graduates because he failed a lot of modules," Maimba wrote.Responding to the allegations, Nduna dismissed his critic as a "mad man."To support his stance, he shared a receipt for his graduation gown, confirming it was purchased from the university after his inclusion on the official list of graduates.The controversy arose as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chancellor of all State universities, conferred degrees to 6,778 students during UZ's 43rd graduation ceremony. This group was the first cohort under the Second Republic's Heritage-Based Education 5.0, which was launched in 2020.UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo emphasized the significance of the event, highlighting that it marked the first complete cycle of the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 program."This marks the full cycle of implementation of the new programmes, which you launched in December 2020. Congratulations," said Mapfumo in his address.In addition to Nduna, Buhera West legislator Tafadzwa Mugwadi also earned a law degree, while National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board chairman Michael Madiro graduated with a Master of Laws degree in Commercial Law.