Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

News / National

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has showered 'unparalleled' praise on China and its President, Xi Jinping, following his recent State visit and participation in the China-Africa Summit in Beijing. In a 25-minute interview with Chinese broadcaster CGTN, Mnangagwa highlighted the benefits Zimbabwe has reaped from its close ties with China, marveling at Beijing's transformation and describing the two nations as 'friends at heart.'Reflecting on his tour of Beijing, Yang Su, and Guangdou, Mnangagwa, who received military training in China 60 years ago, expressed awe at the city's dramatic modernization since his time there. "If I think of what Peking was 60 years ago and what Beijing is today, the difference is night and day. I marvel at what it is today," he remarked, commending China's remarkable industrialization and development.Mnangagwa specifically referenced the newly rehabilitated Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, crediting China for its transformation. He shared that during the recent SADC Heads of State Summit in Harare, several leaders inquired about the airport's development. "Each head of state found occasion to chat with me and commended one or two things about what they saw at our new airport. It is so beautiful, so majestic," he said, adding that it's the most impressive airport in the region.He went on to emphasize the profound cooperation between Zimbabwe and China, recounting his meeting with President Xi. "The degree and warmth of cooperation he exuded towards Zimbabwe was beyond my expectation," Mnangagwa said, adding that China's support for Zimbabwe's infrastructural development exceeded his delegation's expectations. "We truly have friends at heart, friends to rely on for our country's transformation."Mnangagwa acknowledged China's significant role in Zimbabwe's development, citing projects such as the new parliament building, the rehabilitation of Hwange Power Station, and the airport. China remains Zimbabwe's largest investor, according to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA).However, he also noted some challenges, with Chinese nationals implicated in illicit activities, including illegal financial dealings, mineral smuggling, and abuse of locals. Despite this, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of self-reliance, stating, "If we focus on locking our domestic resources to build our countries and take the responsibilities ourselves, we can be what we want to be."As Zimbabwe deepens its diplomatic and economic ties with China, Mnangagwa revealed that 17 agreements were signed during his visit, further cementing the 'comprehensive partnership' between the two nations. He concluded by acknowledging China's impact across Africa, saying, "I do not know of any African country where China has not made an impact."