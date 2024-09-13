Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Mining operations at Renco Mine were halted for two days due to concerns following warnings from a local spirit medium. The medium had forewarned of potential worker fatalities if specific demands were not met by the mine management.

According to sources within the mine, the spirit medium advised that clearing all salary arrears and performing an appeasement ceremony were necessary for the mine's productivity. The medium's demands were reportedly not addressed in time, leading to the suspension of operations.

Efforts to contact General Manager Taurayi Nyamukondiwa for comment were unsuccessful, as he was not reachable by phone. However, it is understood that the mine has been engaged in discussions with local traditional leaders to resolve the situation.

Headman Muchibwa, whose real name is Maduviko Manyise, confirmed the situation but deferred further details to his spokesperson, Maseko Manyise. Maseko stated that the issues at the mine were discussed with the authorities and that a resolution had been reached, allowing workers to return to their jobs.

"There were issues at the mine which we believe the authorities are better positioned to address. However, we had a productive meeting that led to the workers resuming their duties. We are now focused on preventing similar issues in the future," said Maseko.

He elaborated that traditional practices, which had been neglected, were being revived as part of addressing the concerns raised by the spirit medium.

"Traditional rituals and ceremonies, once common, had been forgotten but are now being reinstated. The ancestors are speaking through the younger generation, which some may find difficult to understand, but we are addressing it," Maseko added.

Sources revealed that the mine had been struggling to meet traditional expectations, which they believe contributed to their recent challenges.

The spirit medium, who had been silent for years, had reportedly warned the mine three months ago to pay workers and perform appeasement rituals to ensure productivity. Failure to comply was predicted to result in adverse events, which coincided with a recent fatality at the mine.

The medium had specifically warned that if workers went down the mine on September 9, it would be at their own risk. This led the mining department to refuse to work unless management led the way.

According to reports, the mine experienced its lowest production in recent history last month. The medium's warnings seemed to materialize when the bow mill in the plant area malfunctioned on September 3 and only resumed operation in the afternoon of September 9, with difficulty. The production fell to less than two grams, an unprecedented low.

Another source indicated that the mine was in the process of clearing salary arrears up to June, with July and August salaries still outstanding.

Source - TellZim News

Must Read

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Another Zimbabwe general dies

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

UZ churns out first Education 5.0 graduates

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Muswere tells Zimbabwe print media to adapt or die

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution can be amended to suit expectations

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa turns 82 tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

John Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

CAPS United keen to see off Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Photos: Daring thief nabbed

20 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

21 hrs ago | 599 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

21 hrs ago | 657 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

22 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 682 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

22 hrs ago | 915 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

23 hrs ago | 3412 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

23 hrs ago | 780 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

23 hrs ago | 350 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

24 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

24 hrs ago | 935 Views

Witch hunters sent to prison

13 Sep 2024 at 14:08hrs | 506 Views

EFF responds to Pravin Gordhan's death

13 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 783 Views

UZ graduation scandal explodes

13 Sep 2024 at 13:54hrs | 1831 Views

Chiwenga backs ZiG

13 Sep 2024 at 13:10hrs | 1669 Views

Mnangagwa launches Inaugural Presidential Golf Day

13 Sep 2024 at 13:07hrs | 179 Views

Ian Khama appears in court

13 Sep 2024 at 13:03hrs | 1679 Views

Yimi uMtshovi wabantu uRicky, a cycle courier

13 Sep 2024 at 09:44hrs | 294 Views

Zanu-PF panics over ZiG collapse

13 Sep 2024 at 08:12hrs | 2642 Views