Love triangle leaves woman battling for life

News / National

by Staff reporter

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after being attacked with a machete by her husband's ex-wife on August 31, 2024. The incident occurred around 2:00 PM at Kobodo village under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi.The victim, Plaxedes Ndebele, was sitting at her homestead with a friend when Christine Chikamande, the ex-wife of Ndebele's husband and a resident of the same village, arrived. Chikamande allegedly withdrew a machete from her bag and struck Ndebele four times before fleeing the scene, leaving Ndebele bleeding on the ground.Police were alerted and arrived at the scene, subsequently transporting Ndebele to Shurugwi District Hospital for treatment.In a separate case, a 57-year-old man was found dead near Dhimbamihwa Business Centre, Lower Gwelo, on September 1, 2024, at around 6:00 AM. The deceased, Maxwell Giyane from Village Veti, Chief Sogwala, Lower Gwelo, had been drinking at Giyani General Dealer on August 31, 2024. By around 8:30 PM, Giyane was left alone in the shop after other patrons departed. Shop attendant Natasha Giyane, 27, asked him to leave at about 9:00 PM as the shop was closing, and he complied, heading towards his homestead approximately 600 meters away.The next morning, Maxwell Giyane was discovered dead in an open space leading to his homestead with multiple bruises on his body.Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed both incidents and has appealed for any information that could assist in the investigations."We are asking anyone with information that may help in the investigation of these incidents to contact the nearest police station," Mahoko said.