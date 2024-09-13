Latest News Editor's Choice


DA terminates Renaldo Gouws' membership

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced the termination of Mr. Renaldo Gouws' membership, a decision unanimously made by the party’s Federal Executive.

Mr. Gouws has been officially notified, and as a result, he will also forfeit his seat in Parliament.

This action follows a comprehensive investigation by the DA's Federal Legal Commission (FLC), which concluded that Mr. Gouws violated several provisions of the party's constitution.

The DA reaffirms its dedication to its core principles of accountability, non-racialism, and respect for all South Africans.

Gouws' time in the National Assembly would prove to be short-lived as less than a week after his swearing-in, a video he took in 2010 resurfaced.

In this video, Gouws is seen using the N-word and the K-word to refer to black people.

While Gouws said that he used the words in a satirical manner to respond to Julius Malema’s singing the "Kill the boer" song, it seems the DA, did not see it this way.

Gouws' axing from the DA comes a day after the party leader asked another controversial figure, Roman Cabanac, to step down as his chief of staff.

Source - online

