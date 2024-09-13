Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimstock bursts into life

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimstock, Harare's premier family-friendly music festival, has come alive at Hellenic Primary School, providing a vibrant mix of entertainment for all ages with performances from both local and international artists.

This family-centric festival offers a diverse range of music spanning decades and genres, alongside delicious food and drinks. The entertainment kicks off at 4 p.m. with Pendo Masote, a talented young violinist from a renowned musical family, and the Hellenic Orchestra.

Following this, at 4:50 p.m., local artist and actress Thamsanqa "Tamy" Moyo will take the stage. The evening continues with Sunset Sweatshop, a South African rock band with reggae and folk influences, performing at 6 p.m. Legendary South African Afropop band Mango Groove, known for their fusion of pop and township music, will play at 7 p.m., followed by the trailblazing Afropop duo Mafikizolo at 8 p.m.

Zimstock stands out as one of the year's largest music festivals, celebrating music, art, and culture while providing a spacious environment at Hellenic Primary School, located on Borrowdale Road, just before Celebration Centre.

Gates opened at midday, with tickets priced around US$25, granting general admission and full access to the Kidzone for all children. There is no charge for children under two years old.

The festival features a rich program of activities, including performances by local and international artists and bands across multiple genres. Families can also enjoy the Kidzone, local food stalls offering a variety of cuisines, and Zimbabwe's finest culinary delights.

