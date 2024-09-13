Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Ramaphosa's Deputy faints on stage

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Deputy President Paul Mashatile was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon after fainting on stage, according to a report.

State broadcaster, SABC News reported that Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said Mashatile is fine after the collapse.



Mashatile was addressing N'wamitwa Day in Tzaneen in Limpopo. He was addressing the day in his capacity as chairperson of the Presidential Task Team and was speaking about Traditional and Khoisan leaders.

The public should not be alarmed by the situation, Ramathuba said.

The SABC reported that she suspected it was heat exhaustion that could have led to the collapse.

She did not reveal where Mashatile was taken for treatment after the collapse, according to the report..

He was taken off the podium by security officers and emergency officials, the public broadcaster reported.

IOL has reached out for official comment, and the story will be updated once received.

This is a developing story.

Source - iol

Must Read

Bulawayo's Cowdray Park residents forced to use sewer water

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chiwenga says Zimbabwe's monetary policy is in line with SADC integration

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimstock bursts into life

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

DA terminates Renaldo Gouws' membership

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Religious tourism; Sanganai Hlanganani Expo decentralisation gain momentum

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Love triangle leaves woman battling for life

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

8 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 515 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

8 hrs ago | 1099 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

8 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

8 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

8 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

8 hrs ago | 24 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

8 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

Another Zimbabwe general dies

8 hrs ago | 1223 Views

UZ churns out first Education 5.0 graduates

8 hrs ago | 54 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Muswere tells Zimbabwe print media to adapt or die

8 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution can be amended to suit expectations

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa turns 82 tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

John Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

CAPS United keen to see off Highlanders

8 hrs ago | 18 Views

Photos: Daring thief nabbed

13 Sep 2024 at 19:01hrs | 1329 Views

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

13 Sep 2024 at 17:30hrs | 610 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

13 Sep 2024 at 17:27hrs | 323 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

13 Sep 2024 at 17:26hrs | 757 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

13 Sep 2024 at 16:21hrs | 1185 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

13 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 764 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

13 Sep 2024 at 16:04hrs | 1302 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

13 Sep 2024 at 16:03hrs | 4316 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

13 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 923 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

13 Sep 2024 at 15:49hrs | 367 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

13 Sep 2024 at 14:55hrs | 1460 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

13 Sep 2024 at 14:49hrs | 995 Views