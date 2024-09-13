South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has called for the introduction of strict regulations of non-profit organisations (NPOs) in the country.This, after the Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) celebrated Ukrainian Flag Day a few days ago, and used former President Nelson Mandela's monument to rally for support.In an exclusive interview with The Star, Dlamini described UAZA's act as arrogant and disrespectful."The arrogance displayed by Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) recently must be condemned. The EFF is an anti-imperialist, anti-racist organisation. So we don't associate with anything that is NATO-aligned and NATO-sponsored, because we define those organisations as imperialist organisations."So anything that is UK, US-funded, including Ukraine, we don't associate with them because they exist to undermine the sovereignty of other countries. So the arrogance that was displayed by this UAZA; it's what imperialist countries do."They come in and undermine the sovereignty of other countries so disrespectfully come display their flags on the on the statue of an icon such as Nelson Mandela," the red beret's secretary-general added.He said Mandela was just not an ANC president but was someone who stood against apartheid, adding that some of the leaders around the world saw him as a symbol of defiance against apartheid."We know who are the apartheid beneficiaries in this country. It's the Democratic Alliance (DA). We are not friends of these associations and these Ukrainian NPOs."And we saw that even the president or the leader of the Democratic Alliance was the first one to go to Ukraine. And what is currently happening on the borders of Ukraine and Russia. Russia is doing what every country must do to protect its own territory."Because, naturally, NATO is using that Ukrainian border entrance to try and undermine the independence and the sovereignty of Russia."So, we disagree with it, but we know we're living in a country where the apartheid beneficiaries are the government now, under this Government of National Unity (GNU), through the ANC. You see them; remember, these are people that are Nazi supporters."We just came out of Parliament and voted for the removal of Israeli Ambassador. The people who defended the (ambassador) is the Democratic Alliance."Dlamini emphatically stated that the EFF condemned the existence of the GNU, saying that he believed that there must be some legislation that sought to control the MPs that were "running all over the world and coming to undermine the vulnerabilities of other countries".On the GNU and whether the ANC would implement its policies or amend it, Dlamini said he didn't believe that the ANC would implement its policies, saying that it existed as a "shell"."They are controlled by the same funders that control the DA. So DA is going to have their own influence, because you still have the ANC that was pro-Palestinian, pro-Russian."We are not going to allow this nonsense that is done by these NGOs from Ukraine. But because themselves; they are a shell of the former ANC. What exists now is that individual who has sold out everything that the ANC believed in during the times of apartheid."So we're not sure that they are in control. These NGOs are running the show now. That is why they can come and it's something that must worry all of us as South Africans; that NGOs like this that come and make sure that they continue to advocate for imperialist nations to come and undermine the sovereignty of countries."And undermine even the programme that we all should be fighting for, which is for Africans to unite the African continent. And we know that the DA is not for that."So the ANC must not allow foreign interests to define the national agenda."That's why, even when they were given an opportunity to go with progressive parties that are pro-black, they went straight to the DA. They called the DA to go into government and said, we want to hand over everything to you. And DA is in charge now," he added.Dlamini's utterance against NGOs follows the speech by MK party Northern Cape leader, Raseriti Papi Tau. He said South Africans needed to protect its sovereignty as a state. He rejected efforts to associate former President Nelson Mandela's name with Ukrainian flag."In an unfortunate incident that may be viewed as an opportunistic attempt to rewrite history, the UAZA, a non-profit organisation based in South Africa, celebrated Ukrainian Flag Day in a big way. So much so that Nelson Mandela's monument was wrapped in yellow and blue cloth."Nevertheless, such activities must be within the framework of respect and dignity. To many South Africans, it came as a shock to have noted the manner in which the UAZA celebrated the National Flag Day of Ukraine."With all respect accorded to them, I found it very disrespectful and of great distaste for them to have chosen to cover the statue of our icon, Father of the Nation, with the Ukrainian flag," Tau said at the time.He said the NGO's actions may be viewed as an attempt to rewrite history. It was widely known that the peoples and government of Russia, with whom Ukraine was involved in a bloody war, were among the few friends of the peoples of South Africa in the war to liberate itself against "white supremacy"."It must also be remembered that local supporters of Ukraine include the racist Democratic Alliance. This begs the question why the suspicious Ukraine organisation didn't choose to drape DA heroes with their flag? Such blatant opportunistic tendencies must be condemned with the contempt it deserves."I am sure that this sacrilege took place without the authorisation of the relevant personnel. I am not sure that Mandela himself would be happy to live next door to a girl whose T-shirt bears the name of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who openly cooperate with the CIA and support terrorists in Africa like the recent activities in Mali," he said.He added that Ukrainians showed their approval of the terrorist act in Mali which resulted in the death of Malian forces and Russian instructors."Madiba would have never supported an imperialist Nato programme. It is now clear that with the help of so-called refugees from Ukraine, the seeds of colour revolutions are being brought to Africa," Tau commented.