Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo's Cowdray Park residents forced to use sewer water

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Residents of Cowdray Park in Ward 15 have resorted to using sewer water for flushing toilets and other menial tasks as Bulawayo's water crisis deepens.

Residents say the available water sources are insufficient to meet household needs, forcing them to turn to unsafe alternatives.

In an interview with CITE, Charles Ben, Resident Representative for Sections 15B and 16, expressed concern over the health risks posed by the water sources residents are now using.

"What is happening in our community is disheartening. On several occasions, I've seen children collecting water from a burst sewer pipe. When I ask them, they say their parents sent them to fetch the water for flushing toilets and other chores," Ben said.

"Some of those using this water are businesspeople who mould bricks. They don't have access to running water, so they use whatever is available."

During a visit to the burst sewer pipe, a CITE news crew found a brick moulder using the contaminated water. Speaking anonymously, the moulder acknowledged the health risks but cited the dire water shortage's impact on their livelihood.

"Houses are being built around here, and the demand for bricks is high, but there's no water. This is our source of income; we have families to feed. We know this water might affect our health, but what other choice do we have?" he said.

Ben explained that the main challenge in the community is the lack of sufficient water sources. They rely on a single borehole, which is shallow and slow to replenish.

"We only have one borehole, and it's quite shallow. You can only pump about two buckets of water at a time before waiting 30 to 45 minutes for the water to resurface. Imagine if you have many buckets and there's a long queue," Ben said.

Residents have also dug a well, but Ben warned that the water may be unsafe due to the community's use of septic tanks in the absence of a proper sewer system, increasing the risk of contamination.

"The situation is dire. The water from the well may be contaminated, and we don't have sewer reticulation here, so we use septic tanks. There's a high chance the well water is unsafe," he said.

Ben added that the city council's water bowser is not sufficient to meet the needs of the community, which consists of around 925 households. Each household is limited to just two buckets of water, which is inadequate for larger families.

"When the bowser comes, each household only gets two buckets, and some families don't get any water at all. Only two bowsers are serving the city—one is reserved for funerals and health facilities, leaving just one for the rest of us. It's not enough," he noted.

He also pointed out that when the water is reconnected, homes in higher-lying areas often don't receive any due to low pressure, and he urged the city council to increase water pressure and extend reconnection hours.

A resident named Mrs Nyoni described the struggle of collecting water from the well as frustrating and time-consuming.

"We come to this well for water, but it takes a long time to reach the surface. It can take 30 minutes to fill one bucket, and I usually have at least four. That means I spend two hours just filling buckets, not to mention the time I wait in line," she said.

Source - cite.org.zw

Must Read

Chiwenga says Zimbabwe's monetary policy is in line with SADC integration

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

South Africa's opposition calls for regulations on foreign-based NGOs

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's Deputy faints on stage

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimstock bursts into life

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

DA terminates Renaldo Gouws' membership

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Religious tourism; Sanganai Hlanganani Expo decentralisation gain momentum

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Love triangle leaves woman battling for life

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Spirit medium stops operations at Zimbabwe gold mine

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa sings praise after praise during China trip

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Dexter Nduna graduates with law degree from UZ

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mwonzora slams Zanu-PF's obsession with ED2030

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe sitting on 40 trillion cubic feet of gas in Lupane

8 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors cry foul

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Elephantiasis outbreak hits Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 517 Views

'Zimbabwe Warriors are no competition,' says Onana

8 hrs ago | 1104 Views

'Zimbabwe army conditions of service in bad state'

8 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man assaulted over beer sips

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

Pros, cons of registration of political parties

8 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chief Mathema bemoans lack of schools, clinics

8 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo councillors bemoan state of vocational centres

8 hrs ago | 24 Views

Sables arrive in Bulawayo to present Africa Cup Trophy to David Coltart

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Your husband sent me to sleep with you,' rapist tells victim

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Miners jailed 2years for digging along a public road

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Man beats 15-months-old daughter to death

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

FastJet introduces additional flights between Bulawayo & Johannesburg

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo's iconic water fountain restored to its former glory

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Knowledge Musona still has the magic to lead Zimbabwe's Warriors

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Highlanders aim to extend unbeaten streak against CAPS United

8 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa golf tourney tees off

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

Another Zimbabwe general dies

8 hrs ago | 1223 Views

UZ churns out first Education 5.0 graduates

8 hrs ago | 54 Views

Highway robbers on the prowl

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Muswere tells Zimbabwe print media to adapt or die

8 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution can be amended to suit expectations

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa turns 82 tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

John Mbedzi declared national hero posthumously

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

CAPS United keen to see off Highlanders

8 hrs ago | 18 Views

Photos: Daring thief nabbed

13 Sep 2024 at 19:01hrs | 1329 Views

Judge dismisses 2 more charges against Donald Trump

13 Sep 2024 at 17:30hrs | 610 Views

Belarus donates food, agriculture equipment to Zimbabwe

13 Sep 2024 at 17:27hrs | 323 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,778 at UZ graduation

13 Sep 2024 at 17:26hrs | 757 Views

SA Rand ignores Pravin Gordhan death

13 Sep 2024 at 16:21hrs | 1185 Views

Mthwakazi Republic Party petitions ICC, UN over rights abuses in Zimbabwe

13 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 764 Views

Can Zimbabwe ZiG-zag away from the USD?

13 Sep 2024 at 16:04hrs | 1304 Views

ZiG exchange premium skyrockets

13 Sep 2024 at 16:03hrs | 4316 Views

'Mnangagwa succession open for debate'

13 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 923 Views

'Pravin Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption, and elitism'

13 Sep 2024 at 15:49hrs | 367 Views

Murder accused Gweru businessman strips in court

13 Sep 2024 at 14:55hrs | 1460 Views

Onias Ndebele dies

13 Sep 2024 at 14:49hrs | 995 Views