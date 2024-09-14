Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Air ambulances airlift 19 patients so far

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In less than a month since its launch, the government's air ambulance service, operated by Russian company HeliDrive, has already airlifted 19 patients. These patients include victims of road accidents, hospital transfers, and other medical emergencies.

The service, which is free for beneficiaries, is fully funded by the government. The first patient to benefit from the program was from Chegutu and had suffered cardiac arrest. Most of the patients have been airlifted from rural areas such as Glendale, Bindura, Chinhoyi, Chegutu, and Concession, and transported to the country's major referral hospitals, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini described the air ambulance service as a significant development in the nation's healthcare system, helping to close the gap in emergency medical services. He emphasized the seamless operation of the service, thanks to the expertise of health personnel and state-of-the-art equipment on board, which allows patients to receive critical care during transportation.

"As the service expands, we anticipate better access to emergency medical care for Zimbabweans, no matter their location," said Kwidini. "The Second Republic has prioritized this facility to save lives, and moving forward, it will make a remarkable difference. People use ambulances out of necessity due to the emergencies they face."

HeliDrive's chief medical pilot, Vadim Vagapov, praised the government for initiating the program. "This initiative offers helicopter air ambulance services to every Zimbabwean at no cost, as the government is subsidizing the program. Patients can now be transported without having to pay," he said.

This air ambulance service is part of President Mnangagwa's broader effort to modernize the health sector, aiming to transform Zimbabwe into a prosperous, industrialized nation by 2030. HeliDrive has supplied Zimbabwe with 18 advanced helicopters, six of which are dedicated to air ambulances. The company is also training 40 pilots, 40 doctors, 100 nurses, and 10 engineers to ensure the service operates efficiently.

The helicopters will be stationed in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, and Victoria Falls to provide nationwide coverage. These air ambulances are equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and staffed by highly trained personnel, making them capable of handling a wide range of medical emergencies during transit.

In addition to medical services, some of the helicopters will also be deployed for law enforcement and tourism purposes.



Source - The Sunday Mail

