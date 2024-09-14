Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NPA claims to be on top of the game

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has announced significant progress in its efforts to combat crime, having already surpassed last year's trial and conviction records at the Harare Magistrates Court, the country's largest court.

Speaking during an interview on ZTN Prime's Morning Rush, Harare district provincial prosecutor Tafara Chirambira highlighted that the vision set by the Prosecutor General is now in full effect, with tangible results to show for it.

Chirambira stated that the NPAZ has assigned senior prosecutors to handle serious crimes, including murder, armed robbery, illicit financial activities, drug offenses, and human trafficking.

"We have deployed our top personnel, and I'm pleased to inform the country that results have been swift and effective. We continue to encourage public cooperation to assist us in safeguarding the community," said Chirambira.

Addressing concerns around corruption cases, he dismissed the media narrative of a "catch and release" system, emphasizing that prosecuting corruption is a complex process. He revealed that, since the start of the year, 42 corruption cases have been completed in Harare, a marked improvement from last year's total of 30.

"Our conviction rate in corruption cases stands at around 53 percent. While it's slightly above average, we are committed to improving. The fact that we've completed 42 cases in Harare district alone is promising, and I'm eager to see our nationwide progress," he added.

On financial crimes, Chirambira noted that the Harare district had completed 12 percent of trials, achieving a conviction rate of over 90 percent. Most convicted individuals received sentences ranging from three to six months.

Additionally, Harare district handled 358 cases involving touts, all of which ended in convictions, as the accused had pleaded guilty. In terms of drug-related offenses, 96 cases were received, with 80 resulting in convictions, while 16 are still pending. The cases involved substances such as marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine.

Chirambira also disclosed that four human trafficking cases have been prosecuted so far this year.

Responding to criticisms from some legal practitioners and activists on social media, who accused the prosecution of infringing on defendants' rights by opposing bail unnecessarily, Chirambira clarified that the NPAZ takes such concerns seriously.

"Yes, we monitor social media like everyone else. For example, when we saw reports about a schoolchild being part of a group of 77 individuals arrested for misdemeanors, we immediately launched an investigation to assist in that case. However, it's important to note that legal matters are decided in court, not on social media," he concluded.


Source - The Sunday Mail

