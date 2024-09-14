Catholic priest dies in Zimbabwe accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic accident early this morning claimed the life of a man, believed to be a Catholic priest from Murombedzi, after his vehicle collided with a truck on the Chinhoyi-Chegutu Road. The crash occurred around 3 a.m., approximately 25 kilometers from Chegutu, when the Toyota Hilux single cab he was driving reportedly veered into the lane of an oncoming truck.The driver died on the spot, while the occupants of the ore-laden truck sustained only minor injuries.Eyewitness Mr. David Tavengwa shared that the Chegutu fire brigade arrived to retrieve the body from the wreckage. “The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. I heard a loud bang but didn’t go out immediately. When I eventually went to the scene, which is about 200 meters from my home, I saw the badly mangled vehicle, and firefighters were cutting through the wreckage to remove the body,” said Mr. Tavengwa.Another witness, Mr. Josphat Chikomo, who was present at the scene, noted that this stretch of road has become a black spot, following another fatal accident just last week, which claimed two lives.