Mnangagwa celebrates 8 decades and 2 years

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
"I don't count my age; others count it for me... and I feel very young and strong. What I was doing 10 years ago, I still do today. Some people have their age in mind, but not me," said President Emmerson Mnangagwa when asked about the secret behind the success of his thriving Precabe Farm in Kwekwe. His comments came last week, just ahead of his 82nd birthday today, September 15.

President Mnangagwa, born in 1942, received a flood of congratulatory messages yesterday, with many praising his wisdom, leadership, and guidance, which have been instrumental in setting Zimbabwe on a path of "unprecedented economic modernisation and transformation."

Vice-President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga was among the first to express his congratulations. He acknowledged the milestone and commended President Mnangagwa for continuing to lead the ruling Zanu-PF party and the nation with "unparalleled distinction."

"On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, my office, my family, and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the First Secretary of Zanu-PF and the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, on his 82nd birthday," said VP Chiwenga.

He noted that under President Mnangagwa's leadership, the country had seen significant infrastructure development and economic stability.

"The nation has witnessed unprecedented economic modernisation and transformation, marked by massive infrastructural development and economic stability in pursuit of our common goal to achieve a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030. We pledge to follow your exemplary leadership in delivering broad-based, inclusive services to the people of Zimbabwe, leaving no one and no place behind," added VP Chiwenga.

VP Chiwenga also expressed confidence in President Mnangagwa's ability to steer the Southern African Development Community (SADC) towards regional integration and prosperity, given his record of robust and visionary leadership.

"Allow me once again to congratulate you, Shumba Murambwi, and the First Family on your birthday. We pray that the Lord grants you many more years as you continue to lead our great nation from the front," he said.

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi also extended his well wishes, highlighting the President's ongoing work for the betterment of all Zimbabweans.

"The Honourable Vice-President KCD Mohadi joins the nation in congratulating His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, on his birthday. May the Almighty grant you more years to continue your good work for the benefit of all," read a statement from VP Mohadi's office.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services described President Mnangagwa as "a living parable of diligence, hard work, virtue, and honour."

"Inspired by his revolutionary ideals, we pay tribute to his contribution to the foundational architecture of our State in the early years of independence. His pro-people leadership, which spans various roles before his appointment as Vice-President in 2014, is worth emulating," said the ministry in a statement.

"Dr. ED Mnangagwa is a living symbol of diligence, hard work, and honour. His birthday marks a celebration of his lifetime achievements, including his contributions to national independence, the protection of national sovereignty, poverty eradication, and the creation of a just society for all."

The ministry further praised his pivotal role in the nationalist resurgence that led to the formation of the Second Republic, reaffirming his commitment to preserving the values of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

"The political and socio-economic reforms under his leadership justify national recognition of his 82nd birthday. His vision of an upper middle-income economy by 2030 is firmly rooted in his patriotic commitment to a better Zimbabwe," added the ministry.

Source - The Sunday News

