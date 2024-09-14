Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pupil spared jail time for fatal stabbing

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A 17-year-old former student of Milton High School narrowly avoided a prison sentence after appearing in the Bulawayo High Court last Thursday for fatally stabbing another 17-year-old boy in Magwegwe North suburb. The incident occurred while he was still in Form Three, and although initially charged with murder, the charge was later reduced to culpable homicide.

Prosecutor Mr. Khumbulani Nyoni presented the facts of the case, recounting that on the evening of September 20, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the deceased was standing outside Tarima Supermarket with friends. As one of his friends entered the store, the Milton High pupil arrived with his group and stood near them. Tensions flared when the deceased's friend informed him that the Milton student had assaulted him earlier at a nearby bridge.

Confronted by this revelation, the now-deceased boy approached the Milton pupil and slapped him twice. Attempting to avoid further conflict, the Milton pupil retreated, but the deceased continued advancing. At this point, the Milton boy pulled out an Okapi knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The victim collapsed, and although an ambulance arrived quickly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Milton pupil was arrested shortly afterward.

In court, the defence argued that the Milton boy acted in self-defence, stating that the deceased showed no signs of backing down. His lawyer emphasized that the boy was still young, with his whole life ahead of him, and that a custodial sentence could potentially lead to worse outcomes, turning him into a hardened criminal.

During sentencing, Justice Evangelista Kabasa expressed her concern over the growing issue of drug abuse among young people. She referenced a probation report that detailed the boy's troubled upbringing, highlighting that he grew up without a father due to his parents' separation. The report also revealed the boy's struggles with substance abuse and his tendency toward bullying.

"You were likely under the influence of drugs, which is a significant issue in our society," said Justice Kabasa. "Instead of allowing envy of your peers' financial stability to lead to bullying, you should find inspiration to improve your own situation."

The judge criticized the disrespectful behavior of some of today's youth, contrasting it with her own upbringing, when students carried books and pens rather than weapons. "It's concerning to see a generation that some view as unruly, causing others to label parents as failures," she remarked.

Despite the seriousness of the crime, Justice Kabasa acknowledged the remorse shown by the boy and the psychological impact of his actions. "You have already endured your own kind of punishment," she said, noting that even a short period of incarceration can feel like a lifetime.

Taking into account the boy's potential for rehabilitation, the judge sentenced him to three years and six months, with the sentence wholly suspended on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the future. The boy will remain under probation supervision.

Before the sentencing, the deceased's grandfather spoke about the profound loss of his grandson, a promising young man who was due to sit for his Ordinary Level examinations this year.


Source - The Sunday News

